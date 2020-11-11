SpiceJet reports third consecutive quarterly loss in Q2FY21

New Delhi: No-frill carrier SpiceJet Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of ₹105.61 crore for the September quarter, its third consecutive quarterly loss, primarily due to muted travel demand following the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline had reported a loss of ₹461 crore during the same period of the previous year.

Two analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a ₹268.2 crore loss for the airline.

SpiceJet reported a total revenue (including other income) of ₹ 1,316.60, down almost 57.20% on an annual basis, during September. Total expenses in the quarter fell to ₹1,422.21 crore, down from ₹3,537.48 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

As things stand, Indian airlines can operate only upto 60% of its pre-covid capacity, as directed by the government to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

Auditors of SpiceJet Limited, S.R. Batliboi and Associates Llp, have once again raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern after the company's September quarter results after raising similar concerns during last quarter.

The airline's negative net worth stands at ₹2,285.38 crore at the end of the quarter that ended on 30 September.

The auditors added that the company would have reported a wider loss in the September quarter had it not recognized other income and foreign exchange gains, which included compensation sought by the airline from Boeing Company for the grounding of 737Max aircraft.

“In our view, there is no virtual certainty to recognize such income and related receivables," the auditor said.

Had the company not recognised such other income (including its related foreign exchange restatement), the reported loss for the quarter would have been higher by ₹120.41 crore and accumulated losses at the end of 30 September would have been higher by ₹970.23 crore, it added.

India's largest domestic airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd operated IndiGo reported a record consolidated net loss of ₹1,195 crore during the September quarter due to the impact of covid-19 pandemic on the aviation sector.

SpiceJet said it continues to incur various costs for its grounded Boeing 737Max planes. However, the airline hopes for the planes to be inducted back to its fleet in the coming months. The airline has 13 Boeing 737Max aircraft in its fleet, currently all of which are grounded.

"Further, improvements in certain macroeconomics factors relevant to the company's business and operations, the resumption of airline operations (which includes the company's expectations of the timing of re-introduction of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into its operations), as

well as the renegotiation with vendors discussed....., are expected to increase operational efficiency and support cash-profitable operations," the airline added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via