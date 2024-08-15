SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY & profit decreased by 22.54% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SPL Industries Q1 Results Live
SPL Industries Q1 Results Live

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live : SPL Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue decreased significantly by 26.23% year over year (YoY), while the profit also saw a decline of 22.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.1% and the profit decreased by 39.16%.

The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.05% quarter over quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 4.05% year over year (Y-o-Y). This rise in expenses has added pressure on the company's financials.

Operating income for SPL Industries took a substantial hit, declining by 58.85% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.31% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenging business environment the company is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.89, representing a decrease of 22.61% YoY. The drop in EPS highlights the impact of declining profitability on shareholders' returns.

In terms of stock performance, SPL Industries has delivered a negative return of -9.27% over the past week, -13.76% over the past six months, and -14.2% year to date (YTD). This downward trend in stock performance indicates investor concerns over the company's recent financial performance.

Currently, SPL Industries has a market capitalization of 171.19 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 80.65 and a 52-week low of 52.3. The market cap and stock price range reflect the current market sentiment and valuation of the company.

SPL Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue42.4768.62-38.1%57.58-26.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.123.11+0.05%2.99+4.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.85-12.05%0.73+2.29%
Total Operating Expense41.365.76-37.2%54.37-24.04%
Operating Income1.182.86-58.85%3.21-63.31%
Net Income Before Taxes3.765.92-36.41%4.63-18.8%
Net Income2.584.25-39.16%3.34-22.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.891.46-39.11%1.15-22.61%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.58Cr
₹42.47Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue