SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live : SPL Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue decreased significantly by 26.23% year over year (YoY), while the profit also saw a decline of 22.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.1% and the profit decreased by 39.16%.

The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.05% quarter over quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 4.05% year over year (Y-o-Y). This rise in expenses has added pressure on the company's financials.

Operating income for SPL Industries took a substantial hit, declining by 58.85% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.31% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenging business environment the company is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.89, representing a decrease of 22.61% YoY. The drop in EPS highlights the impact of declining profitability on shareholders' returns.

In terms of stock performance, SPL Industries has delivered a negative return of -9.27% over the past week, -13.76% over the past six months, and -14.2% year to date (YTD). This downward trend in stock performance indicates investor concerns over the company's recent financial performance.

Currently, SPL Industries has a market capitalization of ₹171.19 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹80.65 and a 52-week low of ₹52.3. The market cap and stock price range reflect the current market sentiment and valuation of the company.

SPL Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42.47 68.62 -38.1% 57.58 -26.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.12 3.11 +0.05% 2.99 +4.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.85 -12.05% 0.73 +2.29% Total Operating Expense 41.3 65.76 -37.2% 54.37 -24.04% Operating Income 1.18 2.86 -58.85% 3.21 -63.31% Net Income Before Taxes 3.76 5.92 -36.41% 4.63 -18.8% Net Income 2.58 4.25 -39.16% 3.34 -22.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.89 1.46 -39.11% 1.15 -22.61%