Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

Livemint

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY & profit decreased by 22.54% YoY

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live : SPL Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue decreased significantly by 26.23% year over year (YoY), while the profit also saw a decline of 22.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.1% and the profit decreased by 39.16%.

The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.05% quarter over quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 4.05% year over year (Y-o-Y). This rise in expenses has added pressure on the company's financials.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for SPL Industries took a substantial hit, declining by 58.85% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.31% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenging business environment the company is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.89, representing a decrease of 22.61% YoY. The drop in EPS highlights the impact of declining profitability on shareholders' returns.

In terms of stock performance, SPL Industries has delivered a negative return of -9.27% over the past week, -13.76% over the past six months, and -14.2% year to date (YTD). This downward trend in stock performance indicates investor concerns over the company's recent financial performance.

Currently, SPL Industries has a market capitalization of 171.19 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 80.65 and a 52-week low of 52.3. The market cap and stock price range reflect the current market sentiment and valuation of the company.

SPL Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue42.4768.62-38.1%57.58-26.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.123.11+0.05%2.99+4.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.85-12.05%0.73+2.29%
Total Operating Expense41.365.76-37.2%54.37-24.04%
Operating Income1.182.86-58.85%3.21-63.31%
Net Income Before Taxes3.765.92-36.41%4.63-18.8%
Net Income2.584.25-39.16%3.34-22.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.891.46-39.11%1.15-22.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.58Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹42.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.