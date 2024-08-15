SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live : SPL Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue decreased significantly by 26.23% year over year (YoY), while the profit also saw a decline of 22.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.1% and the profit decreased by 39.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.05% quarter over quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 4.05% year over year (Y-o-Y). This rise in expenses has added pressure on the company's financials.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income for SPL Industries took a substantial hit, declining by 58.85% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.31% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenging business environment the company is currently navigating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.89, representing a decrease of 22.61% YoY. The drop in EPS highlights the impact of declining profitability on shareholders' returns.

In terms of stock performance, SPL Industries has delivered a negative return of -9.27% over the past week, -13.76% over the past six months, and -14.2% year to date (YTD). This downward trend in stock performance indicates investor concerns over the company's recent financial performance.

Currently, SPL Industries has a market capitalization of ₹171.19 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹80.65 and a 52-week low of ₹52.3. The market cap and stock price range reflect the current market sentiment and valuation of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SPL Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42.47 68.62 -38.1% 57.58 -26.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.12 3.11 +0.05% 2.99 +4.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.85 -12.05% 0.73 +2.29% Total Operating Expense 41.3 65.76 -37.2% 54.37 -24.04% Operating Income 1.18 2.86 -58.85% 3.21 -63.31% Net Income Before Taxes 3.76 5.92 -36.41% 4.63 -18.8% Net Income 2.58 4.25 -39.16% 3.34 -22.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.89 1.46 -39.11% 1.15 -22.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.58Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹42.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar