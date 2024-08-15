SPL Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 22.54% YOY

SPL Industries Q1 Results Live : SPL Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue decreased significantly by 26.23% year over year (YoY), while the profit also saw a decline of 22.54% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.1% and the profit decreased by 39.16%.
The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.05% quarter over quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 4.05% year over year (Y-o-Y). This rise in expenses has added pressure on the company's financials.
Operating income for SPL Industries took a substantial hit, declining by 58.85% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.31% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenging business environment the company is currently navigating.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.89, representing a decrease of 22.61% YoY. The drop in EPS highlights the impact of declining profitability on shareholders' returns.
In terms of stock performance, SPL Industries has delivered a negative return of -9.27% over the past week, -13.76% over the past six months, and -14.2% year to date (YTD). This downward trend in stock performance indicates investor concerns over the company's recent financial performance.
Currently, SPL Industries has a market capitalization of ₹171.19 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹80.65 and a 52-week low of ₹52.3. The market cap and stock price range reflect the current market sentiment and valuation of the company.
SPL Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|42.47
|68.62
|-38.1%
|57.58
|-26.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.12
|3.11
|+0.05%
|2.99
|+4.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.75
|0.85
|-12.05%
|0.73
|+2.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.3
|65.76
|-37.2%
|54.37
|-24.04%
|Operating Income
|1.18
|2.86
|-58.85%
|3.21
|-63.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.76
|5.92
|-36.41%
|4.63
|-18.8%
|Net Income
|2.58
|4.25
|-39.16%
|3.34
|-22.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.89
|1.46
|-39.11%
|1.15
|-22.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.58Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹42.47Cr
