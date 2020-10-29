Spotify Beat Estimates In Third Quarter With 320 Million Users

Podcast listenership also suffered during the pandemic, but Spotify sees it as a major source of growth in the long term. It’s been signing exclusive deals for podcasts from Joe Rogan, Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian, and investors have been betting that the streaming giant can be a major player in the still-nascent industry. The company said 22% of its monthly active users listened to a podcast during the third quarter, up for 21% in the second.