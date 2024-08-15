Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 126.23% YOY

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 119.17% YoY & profit increased by 126.23% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live
Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live : Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Sprayking Agro Equipment declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 119.17% and the profit increased by 126.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 77.55% and the profit increased by 32.81%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 57.31% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 47.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 124.4% year-on-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.44, marking an impressive increase of 123.58% year-on-year. This substantial growth in EPS indicates a robust improvement in the company's profitability per share.

Over the past week, Sprayking Agro Equipment has delivered an 8.98% return. However, the company has faced challenges in the medium term, with a -17.91% return over the last six months and a -3.4% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market conditions.

As of now, Sprayking Agro Equipment has a market capitalization of 219.39 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 60.04 and a low of 34, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Sprayking Agro Equipment Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.8120.17+77.55%16.34+119.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.56+17.76%0.42+57.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.710.72-0.24%0.38+89.64%
Total Operating Expense32.1417.68+81.74%14.7+118.59%
Operating Income3.682.49+47.76%1.64+124.4%
Net Income Before Taxes3.32.03+62.14%1.4+135.98%
Net Income2.351.77+32.81%1.04+126.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.440.24+84.87%0.2+123.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.35Cr
₹35.81Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 126.23% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue