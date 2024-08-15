Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 126.23% YOY

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live : Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Sprayking Agro Equipment declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 119.17% and the profit increased by 126.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 77.55% and the profit increased by 32.81%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 57.31% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 47.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 124.4% year-on-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.44, marking an impressive increase of 123.58% year-on-year. This substantial growth in EPS indicates a robust improvement in the company's profitability per share.

Over the past week, Sprayking Agro Equipment has delivered an 8.98% return. However, the company has faced challenges in the medium term, with a -17.91% return over the last six months and a -3.4% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market conditions.

As of now, Sprayking Agro Equipment has a market capitalization of ₹219.39 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹60.04 and a low of ₹34, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Sprayking Agro Equipment Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35.81 20.17 +77.55% 16.34 +119.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.66 0.56 +17.76% 0.42 +57.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.71 0.72 -0.24% 0.38 +89.64% Total Operating Expense 32.14 17.68 +81.74% 14.7 +118.59% Operating Income 3.68 2.49 +47.76% 1.64 +124.4% Net Income Before Taxes 3.3 2.03 +62.14% 1.4 +135.98% Net Income 2.35 1.77 +32.81% 1.04 +126.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.44 0.24 +84.87% 0.2 +123.58%