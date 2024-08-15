Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 126.23% YOY

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live : Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Sprayking Agro Equipment declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 119.17% and the profit increased by 126.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 77.55% and the profit increased by 32.81%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 57.31% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 47.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 124.4% year-on-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.44, marking an impressive increase of 123.58% year-on-year. This substantial growth in EPS indicates a robust improvement in the company's profitability per share.
Over the past week, Sprayking Agro Equipment has delivered an 8.98% return. However, the company has faced challenges in the medium term, with a -17.91% return over the last six months and a -3.4% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market conditions.
As of now, Sprayking Agro Equipment has a market capitalization of ₹219.39 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹60.04 and a low of ₹34, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
Sprayking Agro Equipment Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35.81
|20.17
|+77.55%
|16.34
|+119.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.66
|0.56
|+17.76%
|0.42
|+57.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.71
|0.72
|-0.24%
|0.38
|+89.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.14
|17.68
|+81.74%
|14.7
|+118.59%
|Operating Income
|3.68
|2.49
|+47.76%
|1.64
|+124.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.3
|2.03
|+62.14%
|1.4
|+135.98%
|Net Income
|2.35
|1.77
|+32.81%
|1.04
|+126.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.44
|0.24
|+84.87%
|0.2
|+123.58%
