Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 126.23% YOY

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 126.23% YOY

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 119.17% YoY & profit increased by 126.23% YoY

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live

Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live : Sprayking Agro Equipment Q1 Results Live: Sprayking Agro Equipment declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 119.17% and the profit increased by 126.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 77.55% and the profit increased by 32.81%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 57.31% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 47.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 124.4% year-on-year, showcasing strong operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.44, marking an impressive increase of 123.58% year-on-year. This substantial growth in EPS indicates a robust improvement in the company's profitability per share.

Over the past week, Sprayking Agro Equipment has delivered an 8.98% return. However, the company has faced challenges in the medium term, with a -17.91% return over the last six months and a -3.4% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market conditions.

As of now, Sprayking Agro Equipment has a market capitalization of 219.39 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 60.04 and a low of 34, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Sprayking Agro Equipment Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.8120.17+77.55%16.34+119.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.56+17.76%0.42+57.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.710.72-0.24%0.38+89.64%
Total Operating Expense32.1417.68+81.74%14.7+118.59%
Operating Income3.682.49+47.76%1.64+124.4%
Net Income Before Taxes3.32.03+62.14%1.4+135.98%
Net Income2.351.77+32.81%1.04+126.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.440.24+84.87%0.2+123.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.35Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹35.81Cr

