SPS Finquest Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.07Cr, Revenue increased by 79.3% YoY

SPS Finquest declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 79.3% & the loss came at ₹3.07cr. It is noteworthy that SPS Finquest had declared a profit of ₹0.83cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.85% q-o-q & decreased by 10.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.58% q-o-q & increased by 2575.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.03 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 471.34% Y-o-Y.

SPS Finquest has delivered a 5.95% return in the last 1 week, -11.82% return in the last 6 months, and -1.47% YTD return.

Currently, SPS Finquest has a market cap of ₹69.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹118 & ₹56.1 respectively.

SPS Finquest Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.08 1.51 +37.13% 1.16 +79.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.3 0.23 +27.85% 0.34 -10.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +26.51% 0.01 -21.64% Total Operating Expense 0.68 0.61 +11.46% 1.21 -43.74% Operating Income 1.39 0.9 +54.58% -0.06 +2575.49% Net Income Before Taxes -4.13 2.27 -282.15% 1.26 -427.82% Net Income -3.07 5.14 -159.77% 0.83 -469.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.03 5.07 -159.79% 0.82 -471.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.07Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2.08Cr

