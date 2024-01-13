SPS Finquest Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.07Cr, Revenue increased by 79.3% YoY

SPS Finquest declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 79.3% & the loss came at ₹3.07cr. It is noteworthy that SPS Finquest had declared a profit of ₹0.83cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.85% q-o-q & decreased by 10.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 54.58% q-o-q & increased by 2575.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.03 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 471.34% Y-o-Y.
SPS Finquest has delivered a 5.95% return in the last 1 week, -11.82% return in the last 6 months, and -1.47% YTD return.
Currently, SPS Finquest has a market cap of ₹69.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹118 & ₹56.1 respectively.
SPS Finquest Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.08
|1.51
|+37.13%
|1.16
|+79.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.3
|0.23
|+27.85%
|0.34
|-10.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+26.51%
|0.01
|-21.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.68
|0.61
|+11.46%
|1.21
|-43.74%
|Operating Income
|1.39
|0.9
|+54.58%
|-0.06
|+2575.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.13
|2.27
|-282.15%
|1.26
|-427.82%
|Net Income
|-3.07
|5.14
|-159.77%
|0.83
|-469.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.03
|5.07
|-159.79%
|0.82
|-471.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.08Cr
