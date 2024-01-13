Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SPS Finquest Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.07Cr, Revenue increased by 79.3% YoY

SPS Finquest Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.07Cr, Revenue increased by 79.3% YoY

SPS Finquest declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 79.3% & the loss came at 3.07cr. It is noteworthy that SPS Finquest had declared a profit of 0.83cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.85% q-o-q & decreased by 10.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.58% q-o-q & increased by 2575.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.03 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 471.34% Y-o-Y.

SPS Finquest has delivered a 5.95% return in the last 1 week, -11.82% return in the last 6 months, and -1.47% YTD return.

Currently, SPS Finquest has a market cap of 69.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 118 & 56.1 respectively.

SPS Finquest Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.081.51+37.13%1.16+79.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.30.23+27.85%0.34-10.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+26.51%0.01-21.64%
Total Operating Expense0.680.61+11.46%1.21-43.74%
Operating Income1.390.9+54.58%-0.06+2575.49%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.132.27-282.15%1.26-427.82%
Net Income-3.075.14-159.77%0.83-469.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.035.07-159.79%0.82-471.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.08Cr

