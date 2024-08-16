Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 28.92% YOY

Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live : Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: Sree Leathers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.89% & the profit decreased by 28.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit decreased by 3.59%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend, declining by 3.51% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increasing significantly by 21.82% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a notable rise in operational costs compared to the same period last year.
The company's operating income also took a hit, down by 3.25% q-o-q and decreasing by 27.02% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects a broader challenge in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and decreasing revenue.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.99, marking a decrease of 28.93% Y-o-Y. This substantial drop in EPS indicates a significant reduction in shareholder value compared to the previous year.
In terms of stock performance, Sree Leathers has delivered a -1.71% return in the last week, -10.2% return over the past 6 months, and a -24.71% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging period for the company's stockholders.
Currently, Sree Leathers has a market capitalization of ₹692.75 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹433.7 and a 52-week low of ₹213.35. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market valuation and recent trading range.
Sree Leathers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|48.69
|49.6
|-1.84%
|49.63
|-1.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.97
|2.04
|-3.51%
|1.62
|+21.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.3
|0.15
|+105.1%
|0.35
|-15.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.31
|43.01
|-1.62%
|40.89
|+3.48%
|Operating Income
|6.38
|6.59
|-3.25%
|8.74
|-27.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.34
|6.59
|-3.85%
|8.73
|-27.4%
|Net Income
|4.61
|4.78
|-3.59%
|6.48
|-28.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.99
|2.06
|-3.4%
|2.8
|-28.93%
