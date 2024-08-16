Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 28.92% YOY

Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live : Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: Sree Leathers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.89% & the profit decreased by 28.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit decreased by 3.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend, declining by 3.51% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increasing significantly by 21.82% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a notable rise in operational costs compared to the same period last year.

The company's operating income also took a hit, down by 3.25% q-o-q and decreasing by 27.02% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects a broader challenge in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and decreasing revenue.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.99, marking a decrease of 28.93% Y-o-Y. This substantial drop in EPS indicates a significant reduction in shareholder value compared to the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Sree Leathers has delivered a -1.71% return in the last week, -10.2% return over the past 6 months, and a -24.71% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging period for the company's stockholders.

Currently, Sree Leathers has a market capitalization of ₹692.75 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹433.7 and a 52-week low of ₹213.35. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market valuation and recent trading range.

Sree Leathers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 48.69 49.6 -1.84% 49.63 -1.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.97 2.04 -3.51% 1.62 +21.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.3 0.15 +105.1% 0.35 -15.16% Total Operating Expense 42.31 43.01 -1.62% 40.89 +3.48% Operating Income 6.38 6.59 -3.25% 8.74 -27.02% Net Income Before Taxes 6.34 6.59 -3.85% 8.73 -27.4% Net Income 4.61 4.78 -3.59% 6.48 -28.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.99 2.06 -3.4% 2.8 -28.93%

