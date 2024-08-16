Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 28.92% YOY

Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 28.92% YOY

Livemint

Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.89% YoY & profit decreased by 28.92% YoY

Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live

Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live : Sree Leathers Q1 Results Live: Sree Leathers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.89% & the profit decreased by 28.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit decreased by 3.59%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend, declining by 3.51% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increasing significantly by 21.82% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a notable rise in operational costs compared to the same period last year.

The company's operating income also took a hit, down by 3.25% q-o-q and decreasing by 27.02% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects a broader challenge in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and decreasing revenue.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.99, marking a decrease of 28.93% Y-o-Y. This substantial drop in EPS indicates a significant reduction in shareholder value compared to the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Sree Leathers has delivered a -1.71% return in the last week, -10.2% return over the past 6 months, and a -24.71% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging period for the company's stockholders.

Currently, Sree Leathers has a market capitalization of 692.75 Cr, with a 52-week high of 433.7 and a 52-week low of 213.35. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market valuation and recent trading range.

Sree Leathers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue48.6949.6-1.84%49.63-1.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.972.04-3.51%1.62+21.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.30.15+105.1%0.35-15.16%
Total Operating Expense42.3143.01-1.62%40.89+3.48%
Operating Income6.386.59-3.25%8.74-27.02%
Net Income Before Taxes6.346.59-3.85%8.73-27.4%
Net Income4.614.78-3.59%6.48-28.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.992.06-3.4%2.8-28.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.61Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹48.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

