SRF Limited reports 14% decline in consolidated sales in Q1FY24, approves interim dividend of 36 per cent2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Chemical company SRF Limited reported a 14% decrease in consolidated sales, a 37% decrease in EBIT, and a 41% decrease in PAT for Q1FY24 compared to the same period last year. The Packaging Films Business saw a 27% decline in revenue, while the Chemicals Business saw a 4% decline.
SRF Limited, a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
