SRF Limited, a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

When compared to the Corresponding Period Last Year (CPLY), the company's consolidated sales fell 14% from 3,895 crore to 3,338 crore in Q1FY24. When compared to CPLY, the company's Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) declined 37% from 938 crore to 595 crore in Q1FY24. When compared to CPLY, the company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 41% from 608 crore to 359 crore in Q1FY24.

The Packaging Films Business faced headwinds on account of significant supply addition in the BOPET and BOPP film segments and global economic slowdown. The demand for BOPET and BOPP films has been declining in recent quarters due to the rise of digital printing and other technologies. Additionally, the global economic slowdown has led to a decrease in demand for packaging films from end-use industries such as consumer electronics and automotive. As a result, the Packaging Films Business's revenue declined 27% in Q1FY24 to ₹1,095 crore. The operating profit of the Packaging Films Business also decreased 83% to ₹51 crore.

The Chemicals Business was also affected by lower sales in the Fluorochemicals Business. The demand for refrigerant gases has been declining in recent quarters due to mild summers in India and other parts of the world. Additionally, the demand for industrial chemicals has been impacted by the slowdown in the global economy. As a result, the Chemicals Business's revenue declined 4% in Q1FY24 to ₹1,661 crore. The operating profit of the Chemicals Business also decreased 12% to ₹460 crore.

The Specialty Chemicals Business performed as per expectations in Q1FY24. The demand for specialty chemicals has been relatively resilient to the global economic slowdown. As a result, the Specialty Chemicals Business's revenue increased 1% in Q1FY24 to ₹450 crore. The operating profit of the Specialty Chemicals Business also increased 2% to ₹180 crore.

The Other Businesses reported an increase in revenue and operating profit in Q1FY24. The Coated and Laminated Fabrics Business performed well in a difficult external environment. As a result, the Other Businesses's revenue increased 12% to ₹119 crore and the operating profit increased 243% to ₹23 crore.

The company approved a project to expand the capacity of Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (AHCL) at Dahej. An interim dividend of 36 percent, amounting to ₹3.60 per share, was approved.

