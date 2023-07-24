The Packaging Films Business faced headwinds on account of significant supply addition in the BOPET and BOPP film segments and global economic slowdown. The demand for BOPET and BOPP films has been declining in recent quarters due to the rise of digital printing and other technologies. Additionally, the global economic slowdown has led to a decrease in demand for packaging films from end-use industries such as consumer electronics and automotive. As a result, the Packaging Films Business's revenue declined 27% in Q1FY24 to ₹1,095 crore. The operating profit of the Packaging Films Business also decreased 83% to ₹51 crore.

