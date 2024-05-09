SRF Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.93% YOY

SRF Q4 Results Live : SRF, a leading company, has declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024.

The topline decreased by 5.51% and the profit decreased by 24.93% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.92% and the profit increased by 66.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q and increased by 15.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.67% q-o-q and decreased by 34.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.24 for Q4, which decreased by 24.96% Y-o-Y.

SRF has delivered -8.32% return in the last 1 week, 3.23% return in the last 6 months, and -2.52% YTD return.

Currently, SRF has a market cap of ₹71641.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2693.95 & ₹2040 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

SRF Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3569.74 3053.04 +16.92% 3778.09 -5.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 246.6 243.83 +1.14% 214.15 +15.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 185.89 168.89 +10.07% 154.64 +20.21% Total Operating Expense 3044.02 2638.02 +15.39% 2973.12 +2.38% Operating Income 525.72 415.02 +26.67% 804.97 -34.69% Net Income Before Taxes 443.32 348.32 +27.27% 733.39 -39.55% Net Income 422.21 253.43 +66.6% 562.45 -24.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.24 8.55 +66.55% 18.98 -24.96%

