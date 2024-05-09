SRF Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.93% YOY

SRF Q4 Results Live : SRF, a leading company, has declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024.
The topline decreased by 5.51% and the profit decreased by 24.93% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.92% and the profit increased by 66.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q and increased by 15.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.67% q-o-q and decreased by 34.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.24 for Q4, which decreased by 24.96% Y-o-Y.
SRF has delivered -8.32% return in the last 1 week, 3.23% return in the last 6 months, and -2.52% YTD return.
Currently, SRF has a market cap of ₹71641.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2693.95 & ₹2040 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.
SRF Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3569.74
|3053.04
|+16.92%
|3778.09
|-5.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|246.6
|243.83
|+1.14%
|214.15
|+15.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|185.89
|168.89
|+10.07%
|154.64
|+20.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|3044.02
|2638.02
|+15.39%
|2973.12
|+2.38%
|Operating Income
|525.72
|415.02
|+26.67%
|804.97
|-34.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|443.32
|348.32
|+27.27%
|733.39
|-39.55%
|Net Income
|422.21
|253.43
|+66.6%
|562.45
|-24.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.24
|8.55
|+66.55%
|18.98
|-24.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹422.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3569.74Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!