Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SRF Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.93% YOY

SRF Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.93% YOY

Livemint

SRF Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.51% YoY & profit decreased by 24.93% YoY

SRF Q4 Results Live

SRF Q4 Results Live : SRF, a leading company, has declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024.

The topline decreased by 5.51% and the profit decreased by 24.93% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.92% and the profit increased by 66.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q and increased by 15.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.67% q-o-q and decreased by 34.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.24 for Q4, which decreased by 24.96% Y-o-Y.

SRF has delivered -8.32% return in the last 1 week, 3.23% return in the last 6 months, and -2.52% YTD return.

Currently, SRF has a market cap of 71641.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2693.95 & 2040 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

SRF Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3569.743053.04+16.92%3778.09-5.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total246.6243.83+1.14%214.15+15.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization185.89168.89+10.07%154.64+20.21%
Total Operating Expense3044.022638.02+15.39%2973.12+2.38%
Operating Income525.72415.02+26.67%804.97-34.69%
Net Income Before Taxes443.32348.32+27.27%733.39-39.55%
Net Income422.21253.43+66.6%562.45-24.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.248.55+66.55%18.98-24.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹422.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3569.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

