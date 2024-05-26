SRG Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.65% YOY

SRG Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : SRG Housing Finance announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance.
The company reported a 38.64% increase in revenue and a 45.65% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarter-on-quarter comparison also revealed positive growth, with revenue growing by 13.89% and profit increasing by 14.46%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a noticeable increase, rising by 8.82% sequentially and 43.86% year-on-year.
Similarly, the operating income also showed a positive trend, with an 18.1% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 42.73% rise year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.72, marking a 29.67% increase year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, SRG Housing Finance delivered a 2.84% return in the last week, 0.87% return in the last 6 months, and a 1.99% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹378.12 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹336.75 and ₹230 respectively.
SRG Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|36.15
|31.74
|+13.89%
|26.07
|+38.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.64
|7.02
|+8.82%
|5.31
|+43.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.71
|1.58
|+7.86%
|0.97
|+76.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.79
|25.51
|+12.86%
|20.92
|+37.63%
|Operating Income
|7.35
|6.23
|+18.1%
|5.15
|+42.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.61
|6.7
|+13.64%
|5.37
|+41.65%
|Net Income
|6.09
|5.32
|+14.46%
|4.18
|+45.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.72
|4.09
|+15.33%
|3.64
|+29.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹36.15Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!