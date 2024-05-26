Hello User
SRG Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.65% YOY

Livemint

SRG Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 38.64% YoY & profit increased by 45.65% YoY

SRG Housing Finance Q4 Results Live

SRG Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : SRG Housing Finance announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance.

The company reported a 38.64% increase in revenue and a 45.65% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarter-on-quarter comparison also revealed positive growth, with revenue growing by 13.89% and profit increasing by 14.46%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a noticeable increase, rising by 8.82% sequentially and 43.86% year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income also showed a positive trend, with an 18.1% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 42.73% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.72, marking a 29.67% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, SRG Housing Finance delivered a 2.84% return in the last week, 0.87% return in the last 6 months, and a 1.99% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 378.12 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 336.75 and 230 respectively.

SRG Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36.1531.74+13.89%26.07+38.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.647.02+8.82%5.31+43.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.711.58+7.86%0.97+76.31%
Total Operating Expense28.7925.51+12.86%20.92+37.63%
Operating Income7.356.23+18.1%5.15+42.73%
Net Income Before Taxes7.616.7+13.64%5.37+41.65%
Net Income6.095.32+14.46%4.18+45.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.724.09+15.33%3.64+29.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹36.15Cr

