Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 355.57% YOY

Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : Sri Kpr Industries announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.92% decrease in revenue, but an impressive 355.57% increase in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 22.43% and a profit increase of 3.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Sri Kpr Industries rose by 19.93% quarter-on-quarter and 26.09% year-on-year.

The operating income also showed strong performance, increasing by 4331.4% quarter-on-quarter and 708.42% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.04, marking a substantial 271.63% year-on-year increase.

Furthermore, Sri Kpr Industries delivered impressive returns to its investors, with 10.04% in the last week, 27.99% in the last 6 months, and 59.89% year-to-date.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹68.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹48.9 and ₹14.6 respectively.

Sri Kpr Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.78 2.27 +22.43% 2.92 -4.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.18 0.15 +19.93% 0.14 +26.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.74 0.74 -0.19% 1 -26.1% Total Operating Expense 1.24 2.31 -46.1% 2.73 -54.51% Operating Income 1.54 -0.04 +4331.4% 0.19 +708.42% Net Income Before Taxes 3.31 3.59 -7.86% 0.86 +286.93% Net Income 2.59 2.5 +3.7% 0.57 +355.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.04 1.24 -16.08% 0.28 +271.63%