Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 355.57% YOY

Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : Sri Kpr Industries announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.92% decrease in revenue, but an impressive 355.57% increase in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 22.43% and a profit increase of 3.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Sri Kpr Industries rose by 19.93% quarter-on-quarter and 26.09% year-on-year.
The operating income also showed strong performance, increasing by 4331.4% quarter-on-quarter and 708.42% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.04, marking a substantial 271.63% year-on-year increase.
Furthermore, Sri Kpr Industries delivered impressive returns to its investors, with 10.04% in the last week, 27.99% in the last 6 months, and 59.89% year-to-date.
As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹68.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹48.9 and ₹14.6 respectively.
Sri Kpr Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.78
|2.27
|+22.43%
|2.92
|-4.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.18
|0.15
|+19.93%
|0.14
|+26.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.74
|0.74
|-0.19%
|1
|-26.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.24
|2.31
|-46.1%
|2.73
|-54.51%
|Operating Income
|1.54
|-0.04
|+4331.4%
|0.19
|+708.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.31
|3.59
|-7.86%
|0.86
|+286.93%
|Net Income
|2.59
|2.5
|+3.7%
|0.57
|+355.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.04
|1.24
|-16.08%
|0.28
|+271.63%
