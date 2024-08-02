Hello User
Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 355.57% YOY

Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 355.57% YOY

Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.92% YoY & profit increased by 355.57% YoY

Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live

Sri Kpr Industries Q1 Results Live : Sri Kpr Industries announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.92% decrease in revenue, but an impressive 355.57% increase in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth in revenue by 22.43% and a profit increase of 3.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Sri Kpr Industries rose by 19.93% quarter-on-quarter and 26.09% year-on-year.

The operating income also showed strong performance, increasing by 4331.4% quarter-on-quarter and 708.42% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.04, marking a substantial 271.63% year-on-year increase.

Furthermore, Sri Kpr Industries delivered impressive returns to its investors, with 10.04% in the last week, 27.99% in the last 6 months, and 59.89% year-to-date.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 68.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 48.9 and 14.6 respectively.

Sri Kpr Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.782.27+22.43%2.92-4.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.180.15+19.93%0.14+26.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.740.74-0.19%1-26.1%
Total Operating Expense1.242.31-46.1%2.73-54.51%
Operating Income1.54-0.04+4331.4%0.19+708.42%
Net Income Before Taxes3.313.59-7.86%0.86+286.93%
Net Income2.592.5+3.7%0.57+355.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.041.24-16.08%0.28+271.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.59Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

