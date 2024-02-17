Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 158.73% YoY

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1% & the profit increased by 158.73% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.24% and the profit decreased by 83.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 26.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.9% q-o-q & increased by 76.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 23.3% Y-o-Y.
Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore has delivered -9.56% return in the last 1 week, 39.02% return in the last 6 months, and 14.47% YTD return.
Currently, Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore has a market cap of ₹30.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹49.27 & ₹18 respectively.
Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10
|13.93
|-28.24%
|9.9
|+1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.37
|1.26
|+7.97%
|1.08
|+26.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.18
|0.27
|-30.78%
|0.21
|-10.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.42
|9.91
|-15%
|9.01
|-6.45%
|Operating Income
|1.57
|4.02
|-60.9%
|0.89
|+76.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.84
|4.01
|-79.02%
|0.2
|+322.64%
|Net Income
|0.52
|3.08
|-83.29%
|0.2
|+158.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.35
|4.33
|-92.03%
|0.28
|+23.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹10Cr
