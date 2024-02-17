Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 158.73% YoY

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 158.73% YoY

Livemint

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1% YoY & profit increased by 158.73% YoY

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1% & the profit increased by 158.73% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.24% and the profit decreased by 83.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 26.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.9% q-o-q & increased by 76.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 23.3% Y-o-Y.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore has delivered -9.56% return in the last 1 week, 39.02% return in the last 6 months, and 14.47% YTD return.

Currently, Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore has a market cap of 30.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 49.27 & 18 respectively.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1013.93-28.24%9.9+1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.371.26+7.97%1.08+26.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.180.27-30.78%0.21-10.56%
Total Operating Expense8.429.91-15%9.01-6.45%
Operating Income1.574.02-60.9%0.89+76.23%
Net Income Before Taxes0.844.01-79.02%0.2+322.64%
Net Income0.523.08-83.29%0.2+158.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.354.33-92.03%0.28+23.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹10Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.