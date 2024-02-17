Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 158.73% YoY

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1% & the profit increased by 158.73% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.24% and the profit decreased by 83.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.97% q-o-q & increased by 26.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 60.9% q-o-q & increased by 76.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 23.3% Y-o-Y.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore has delivered -9.56% return in the last 1 week, 39.02% return in the last 6 months, and 14.47% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore has a market cap of ₹30.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹49.27 & ₹18 respectively.

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10 13.93 -28.24% 9.9 +1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.37 1.26 +7.97% 1.08 +26.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.18 0.27 -30.78% 0.21 -10.56% Total Operating Expense 8.42 9.91 -15% 9.01 -6.45% Operating Income 1.57 4.02 -60.9% 0.89 +76.23% Net Income Before Taxes 0.84 4.01 -79.02% 0.2 +322.64% Net Income 0.52 3.08 -83.29% 0.2 +158.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.35 4.33 -92.03% 0.28 +23.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹10Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!