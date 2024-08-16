Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.14% YOY

Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 52.63% YoY & profit decreased by 32.14% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live
Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live

Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live : Standard Capital Markets declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.63% year-over-year (YoY), however, the profit decreased by 32.14% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.82% and the profit decreased by 30.35%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarterly decline of 8.63%, though they increased by 5.43% on a yearly basis. This mixed performance in cost management reflects the company's efforts to streamline operations while still facing annual cost pressures.

Operating income for Standard Capital Markets was down by 15.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but showed an impressive increase of 34.95% YoY. This suggests that despite short-term challenges, the company has made significant improvements in its core operational efficiency over the past year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a 31.25% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS highlights the impact of reduced profitability on shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Standard Capital Markets has delivered a 2.61% return in the last one week. However, the stock has faced significant challenges over a longer period, with a -42.37% return in the last six months and a -41.08% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Standard Capital Markets has a market capitalization of 271.77 crore and a 52-week high/low of 3.5 and 1.15 respectively. This wide range indicates substantial volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Standard Capital Markets Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.0410.69-24.82%5.27+52.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.220.24-8.63%0.21+5.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.060.05+19.21%0.05+25.16%
Total Operating Expense1.12.47-55.52%0.12+793.24%
Operating Income6.948.23-15.62%5.15+34.95%
Net Income Before Taxes2.533.76-32.8%3.38-25.26%
Net Income1.752.51-30.35%2.58-32.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.02-33.25%0.02-31.25%
FAQs
₹1.75Cr
₹8.04Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
