Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.14% YOY

Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.14% YOY

Livemint

Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 52.63% YoY & profit decreased by 32.14% YoY

Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live

Standard Capital Markets Q1 Results Live : Standard Capital Markets declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 52.63% year-over-year (YoY), however, the profit decreased by 32.14% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.82% and the profit decreased by 30.35%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarterly decline of 8.63%, though they increased by 5.43% on a yearly basis. This mixed performance in cost management reflects the company's efforts to streamline operations while still facing annual cost pressures.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for Standard Capital Markets was down by 15.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but showed an impressive increase of 34.95% YoY. This suggests that despite short-term challenges, the company has made significant improvements in its core operational efficiency over the past year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a 31.25% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS highlights the impact of reduced profitability on shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Standard Capital Markets has delivered a 2.61% return in the last one week. However, the stock has faced significant challenges over a longer period, with a -42.37% return in the last six months and a -41.08% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Standard Capital Markets has a market capitalization of 271.77 crore and a 52-week high/low of 3.5 and 1.15 respectively. This wide range indicates substantial volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Standard Capital Markets Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.0410.69-24.82%5.27+52.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.220.24-8.63%0.21+5.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.060.05+19.21%0.05+25.16%
Total Operating Expense1.12.47-55.52%0.12+793.24%
Operating Income6.948.23-15.62%5.15+34.95%
Net Income Before Taxes2.533.76-32.8%3.38-25.26%
Net Income1.752.51-30.35%2.58-32.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.02-33.25%0.02-31.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.