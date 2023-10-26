Standard Chartered Q3 results: Profit dips 33% due to nearly $1 billion hit from China exposure, shares tumble 12%

Standard Chartered on Thursday said its pre-tax profit dropped 33% in the third quarter ended September 30, due to a nearly $1 billion combined hit from its exposure to China's real estate and banking sectors.

The Asia-focused British bank reported a $700 million impairment from its stake in China Bohai Bank, and a $186 million charge from Chinese commercial real estate.

Shares of Standard Chartered tumbled as much as 12% in London, the biggest intraday loss since August 2012.

The UK-headquartered bank reported July-September statutory pretax profit at $633 million, as compared with $996 million a year earlier.

Its income rose 6% at $4.4 billion on rising global interest rates.

StanChart said that the hit on its 16% stake in China Bohai, in which it invested more than a decade ago, was due to lower forecast interest rates and decreased lending margins.

At the end of September, StanChart's Chinese real estate exposure totalled at $2.7 billion, down $200 million from the previous quarter.

China Bohai Bank had reported a 17.8% fall in January-June net interest income, leading to a nearly 7% fall in its overall profit.

“We took a couple of impairment charges a year and a bit ago, and we have taken the extra impairment charge as you can see today," said Standard Chartered chief financial officer (CFO) Andy Halford.

“That is reflective of the fact that particularly its own net interest margin has been weaker," he added.

The bank also said that it is confident of hitting its return-on-tangible-equity targets of 10% this year and 11% in 2024. Its net interest margin will now approach 1.7 percentage points rather than be around that level.

Income from transaction banking - the bulk in cash management services – rose 42% and retail products grew 17%.

For the financial markets trading business, income dropped 8%.

Standard Chartered is planning to hand back more than $5 billion to investors and in July had announced a $1 billion buyback.

