Standard Chartered Q3 results: Profit dips 33% due to nearly $1 billion hit from China exposure, shares tumble 12%
Standard Chartered reports a $700 million impairment from its stake in China Bohai Bank and a $186 million charge from Chinese commercial real estate
Standard Chartered on Thursday said its pre-tax profit dropped 33% in the third quarter ended September 30, due to a nearly $1 billion combined hit from its exposure to China's real estate and banking sectors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message