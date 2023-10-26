Standard Chartered Q3 results: Profit dips 33% due to nearly $1 billion hit from China exposure, shares tumble 12%

Standard Chartered on Thursday said its pre-tax profit dropped 33% in the third quarter ended September 30, due to a nearly $1 billion combined hit from its exposure to China's real estate and banking sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Asia-focused British bank reported a $700 million impairment from its stake in China Bohai Bank, and a $186 million charge from Chinese commercial real estate.

Shares of Standard Chartered tumbled as much as 12% in London, the biggest intraday loss since August 2012. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UK-headquartered bank reported July-September statutory pretax profit at $633 million, as compared with $996 million a year earlier.

Its income rose 6% at $4.4 billion on rising global interest rates.

StanChart said that the hit on its 16% stake in China Bohai, in which it invested more than a decade ago, was due to lower forecast interest rates and decreased lending margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of September, StanChart's Chinese real estate exposure totalled at $2.7 billion, down $200 million from the previous quarter.

China Bohai Bank had reported a 17.8% fall in January-June net interest income, leading to a nearly 7% fall in its overall profit.

“We took a couple of impairment charges a year and a bit ago, and we have taken the extra impairment charge as you can see today," said Standard Chartered chief financial officer (CFO) Andy Halford. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That is reflective of the fact that particularly its own net interest margin has been weaker," he added.

The bank also said that it is confident of hitting its return-on-tangible-equity targets of 10% this year and 11% in 2024. Its net interest margin will now approach 1.7 percentage points rather than be around that level.

Income from transaction banking - the bulk in cash management services – rose 42% and retail products grew 17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the financial markets trading business, income dropped 8%.

Standard Chartered is planning to hand back more than $5 billion to investors and in July had announced a $1 billion buyback.

