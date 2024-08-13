Standard Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 50.41% YOY

Standard Industries Q1 Results Live : Standard Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in its topline by 22.05% year-over-year (YoY). However, the loss has decreased substantially by 50.41% YoY, indicating some positive movement in the company's financial health.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.93%, while the loss increased sharply by 113.81%. This suggests that while the company has made strides year-over-year, it faced some challenges in the most recent quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a significant rise of 404.46% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an increase of 11.56% YoY. This hike in expenses could have contributed to the increased losses observed in the latest quarter.
On a brighter note, the operating income was up by 9.98% QoQ and increased by 10.61% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are becoming more efficient and profitable despite the overall revenue decline.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.21, which is an increase of 51.16% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showing that the company is moving towards better profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Standard Industries has delivered a return of 0.64% in the last week, 31.76% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 30.67%. These figures demonstrate a strong performance in the stock market over various time frames.
Currently, Standard Industries has a market capitalization of ₹201.74 Cr. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of ₹38.9 and a 52-week low of ₹20.2, reflecting a wide range of trading activity over the past year.
Standard Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.84
|6.9
|-0.93%
|8.77
|-22.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.69
|0.14
|+404.46%
|0.62
|+11.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|0.67
|-0.27%
|0.68
|-2.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.87
|10.27
|-3.89%
|12.16
|-18.86%
|Operating Income
|-3.03
|-3.36
|+9.98%
|-3.39
|+10.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.38
|4.44
|-131.1%
|-2.78
|+50.41%
|Net Income
|-1.38
|9.99
|-113.81%
|-2.78
|+50.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.21
|1.55
|-113.55%
|-0.43
|+51.16%
