Standard Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 50.41% YOY

Standard Industries Q1 Results Live : Standard Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in its topline by 22.05% year-over-year (YoY). However, the loss has decreased substantially by 50.41% YoY, indicating some positive movement in the company's financial health.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.93%, while the loss increased sharply by 113.81%. This suggests that while the company has made strides year-over-year, it faced some challenges in the most recent quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a significant rise of 404.46% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an increase of 11.56% YoY. This hike in expenses could have contributed to the increased losses observed in the latest quarter.

On a brighter note, the operating income was up by 9.98% QoQ and increased by 10.61% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are becoming more efficient and profitable despite the overall revenue decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.21, which is an increase of 51.16% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showing that the company is moving towards better profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Standard Industries has delivered a return of 0.64% in the last week, 31.76% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 30.67%. These figures demonstrate a strong performance in the stock market over various time frames.

Currently, Standard Industries has a market capitalization of ₹201.74 Cr. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of ₹38.9 and a 52-week low of ₹20.2, reflecting a wide range of trading activity over the past year.

Standard Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.84 6.9 -0.93% 8.77 -22.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.69 0.14 +404.46% 0.62 +11.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 0.67 -0.27% 0.68 -2.11% Total Operating Expense 9.87 10.27 -3.89% 12.16 -18.86% Operating Income -3.03 -3.36 +9.98% -3.39 +10.61% Net Income Before Taxes -1.38 4.44 -131.1% -2.78 +50.41% Net Income -1.38 9.99 -113.81% -2.78 +50.41% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.21 1.55 -113.55% -0.43 +51.16%