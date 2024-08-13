Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Standard Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 50.41% YOY

Standard Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 50.41% YOY

Livemint

Standard Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 22.05% YoY & loss decreased by 50.41% YoY

Standard Industries Q1 Results Live

Standard Industries Q1 Results Live : Standard Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decrease in its topline by 22.05% year-over-year (YoY). However, the loss has decreased substantially by 50.41% YoY, indicating some positive movement in the company's financial health.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.93%, while the loss increased sharply by 113.81%. This suggests that while the company has made strides year-over-year, it faced some challenges in the most recent quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a significant rise of 404.46% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an increase of 11.56% YoY. This hike in expenses could have contributed to the increased losses observed in the latest quarter.

On a brighter note, the operating income was up by 9.98% QoQ and increased by 10.61% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are becoming more efficient and profitable despite the overall revenue decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.21, which is an increase of 51.16% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showing that the company is moving towards better profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Standard Industries has delivered a return of 0.64% in the last week, 31.76% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 30.67%. These figures demonstrate a strong performance in the stock market over various time frames.

Currently, Standard Industries has a market capitalization of 201.74 Cr. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of 38.9 and a 52-week low of 20.2, reflecting a wide range of trading activity over the past year.

Standard Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.846.9-0.93%8.77-22.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.690.14+404.46%0.62+11.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.660.67-0.27%0.68-2.11%
Total Operating Expense9.8710.27-3.89%12.16-18.86%
Operating Income-3.03-3.36+9.98%-3.39+10.61%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.384.44-131.1%-2.78+50.41%
Net Income-1.389.99-113.81%-2.78+50.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.211.55-113.55%-0.43+51.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.38Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

