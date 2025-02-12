Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025: Loss Rises by 113.69% YOY, Loss at ₹5.62 Crore and Revenue at ₹7.72 Crore

Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 46.21% YoY & loss increased by 113.69% YoY, loss at 5.62 crore and revenue at 7.72 crore.

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025:Standard Industries declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 46.21% & the loss increased by 113.69% YoY. Loss at 5.62 crore and revenue at 7.72 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 70.42% and the loss increased by 172.82%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.2% q-o-q & decreased by 29.03% Y-o-Y.

Standard Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 39.73% q-o-q & increased by 25.42% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -0.87 for Q3 which decreased by 112.2% Y-o-Y.

Standard Industries has delivered 2.13% return in the last 1 week, -23.7% return in last 6 months and -9.63% YTD return.

Currently, Standard Industries has a market cap of 151.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 38.9 & 20.2 respectively.

Standard Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.724.53+70.42%5.28+46.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.61+8.2%0.93-29.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.670.67-0%0.69-2.9%
Total Operating Expense10.368.91+16.27%8.82+17.46%
Operating Income-2.64-4.38+39.73%-3.54+25.42%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.62-2.06-172.82%-2.63-113.69%
Net Income-5.62-2.06-172.82%-2.63-113.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.87-0.32-171.88%-0.41-112.2%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
