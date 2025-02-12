Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025: Loss Rises by 113.69% YOY, Loss at ₹5.62 Crore and Revenue at ₹7.72 Crore

Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025:Standard Industries declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 46.21% & the loss increased by 113.69% YoY. Loss at ₹5.62 crore and revenue at ₹7.72 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 70.42% and the loss increased by 172.82%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.2% q-o-q & decreased by 29.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 39.73% q-o-q & increased by 25.42% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.87 for Q3 which decreased by 112.2% Y-o-Y.
Standard Industries has delivered 2.13% return in the last 1 week, -23.7% return in last 6 months and -9.63% YTD return.
Currently, Standard Industries has a market cap of ₹151.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹38.9 & ₹20.2 respectively.
Standard Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.72
|4.53
|+70.42%
|5.28
|+46.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.66
|0.61
|+8.2%
|0.93
|-29.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.67
|0.67
|-0%
|0.69
|-2.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.36
|8.91
|+16.27%
|8.82
|+17.46%
|Operating Income
|-2.64
|-4.38
|+39.73%
|-3.54
|+25.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.62
|-2.06
|-172.82%
|-2.63
|-113.69%
|Net Income
|-5.62
|-2.06
|-172.82%
|-2.63
|-113.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.87
|-0.32
|-171.88%
|-0.41
|-112.2%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-5.62Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹7.72Cr