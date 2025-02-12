Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025: Loss Rises by 113.69% YOY, Loss at ₹5.62 Crore and Revenue at ₹7.72 Crore

Standard Industries Q3 Results 2025:Standard Industries declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 46.21% & the loss increased by 113.69% YoY. Loss at ₹5.62 crore and revenue at ₹7.72 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 70.42% and the loss increased by 172.82%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.2% q-o-q & decreased by 29.03% Y-o-Y.

Standard Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 39.73% q-o-q & increased by 25.42% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.87 for Q3 which decreased by 112.2% Y-o-Y.

Standard Industries has delivered 2.13% return in the last 1 week, -23.7% return in last 6 months and -9.63% YTD return.

Currently, Standard Industries has a market cap of ₹151.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹38.9 & ₹20.2 respectively.

Standard Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.72 4.53 +70.42% 5.28 +46.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.66 0.61 +8.2% 0.93 -29.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.67 0.67 -0% 0.69 -2.9% Total Operating Expense 10.36 8.91 +16.27% 8.82 +17.46% Operating Income -2.64 -4.38 +39.73% -3.54 +25.42% Net Income Before Taxes -5.62 -2.06 -172.82% -2.63 -113.69% Net Income -5.62 -2.06 -172.82% -2.63 -113.69% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.87 -0.32 -171.88% -0.41 -112.2%

