Star Cement Q3 Results 2025:Star Cement declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.34% year-over-year. However, the company's profit witnessed a sharp decline of 87.68%, amounting to ₹9.06 crore, despite a revenue of ₹718.76 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Star Cement experienced a revenue growth of 12.03% and a profit increase of 57.84%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 12.3% year-over-year.

Star Cement Q3 Results

The operating income was reported to be up by 14.19% quarter-over-quarter but down by 86.73% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.22, reflecting a decrease of 87.91% year-over-year.

Star Cement has faced challenges in the market, with a -4.52% return in the last week, -0.17% over the past six months, and a -9.06% YTD return.

Currently, Star Cement holds a market capitalization of ₹8535.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹256 and a low of ₹171.55.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, of the 13 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended Buy, and 7 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.

Star Cement Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 718.76 641.55 +12.03% 651.4 +10.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 334.93 355.09 -5.68% 298.25 +12.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 89.34 82.53 +8.25% 36.51 +144.7% Total Operating Expense 703.87 628.51 +11.99% 539.16 +30.55% Operating Income 14.89 13.04 +14.19% 112.25 -86.73% Net Income Before Taxes 7.61 7.56 +0.66% 113.41 -93.29% Net Income 9.06 5.74 +57.84% 73.52 -87.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.22 0.14 +57.14% 1.82 -87.91%