Star Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 87.68% YOY, profit at ₹9.06 crore and revenue at ₹718.76 crore

Star Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.34% YoY & profit decreased by 87.68% YoY, profit at 9.06 crore and revenue at 718.76 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Star Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Star Cement Q3 Results 2025:Star Cement declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.34% year-over-year. However, the company's profit witnessed a sharp decline of 87.68%, amounting to 9.06 crore, despite a revenue of 718.76 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Star Cement experienced a revenue growth of 12.03% and a profit increase of 57.84%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 12.3% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Star Cement Q3 Results

The operating income was reported to be up by 14.19% quarter-over-quarter but down by 86.73% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.22, reflecting a decrease of 87.91% year-over-year.

Star Cement has faced challenges in the market, with a -4.52% return in the last week, -0.17% over the past six months, and a -9.06% YTD return.

Currently, Star Cement holds a market capitalization of 8535.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 256 and a low of 171.55.

Advertisement

As of 31 Jan, 2025, of the 13 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended Buy, and 7 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.

Star Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue718.76641.55+12.03%651.4+10.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total334.93355.09-5.68%298.25+12.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization89.3482.53+8.25%36.51+144.7%
Total Operating Expense703.87628.51+11.99%539.16+30.55%
Operating Income14.8913.04+14.19%112.25-86.73%
Net Income Before Taxes7.617.56+0.66%113.41-93.29%
Net Income9.065.74+57.84%73.52-87.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.14+57.14%1.82-87.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsStar Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 87.68% YOY, profit at ₹9.06 crore and revenue at ₹718.76 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹9.06Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹718.76Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget