Star Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 87.68% YOY, profit at ₹9.06 crore and revenue at ₹718.76 crore

Star Cement Q3 Results 2025:Star Cement declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 10.34% year-over-year. However, the company's profit witnessed a sharp decline of 87.68%, amounting to ₹9.06 crore, despite a revenue of ₹718.76 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Star Cement experienced a revenue growth of 12.03% and a profit increase of 57.84%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.68% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 12.3% year-over-year.
The operating income was reported to be up by 14.19% quarter-over-quarter but down by 86.73% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.22, reflecting a decrease of 87.91% year-over-year.
Star Cement has faced challenges in the market, with a -4.52% return in the last week, -0.17% over the past six months, and a -9.06% YTD return.
Currently, Star Cement holds a market capitalization of ₹8535.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹256 and a low of ₹171.55.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, of the 13 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended Buy, and 7 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy.
Star Cement Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|718.76
|641.55
|+12.03%
|651.4
|+10.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|334.93
|355.09
|-5.68%
|298.25
|+12.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|89.34
|82.53
|+8.25%
|36.51
|+144.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|703.87
|628.51
|+11.99%
|539.16
|+30.55%
|Operating Income
|14.89
|13.04
|+14.19%
|112.25
|-86.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.61
|7.56
|+0.66%
|113.41
|-93.29%
|Net Income
|9.06
|5.74
|+57.84%
|73.52
|-87.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.22
|0.14
|+57.14%
|1.82
|-87.91%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹9.06Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹718.76Cr