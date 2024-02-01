Star Health & Allied Insurance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.57% YOY

Star Health & Allied Insurance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.87% & the profit increased by 37.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.97% and the profit increased by 131.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.93% q-o-q & increased by 11.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 338.56% q-o-q & increased by 39.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 37.29% Y-o-Y.
Star Health & Allied Insurance has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, -11.94% return in last 6 months and 5.72% YTD return.
Currently the Star Health & Allied Insurance has a market cap of ₹33079.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹675 & ₹489 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3456.25
|3356.55
|+2.97%
|2982.93
|+15.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|441.19
|445.33
|-0.93%
|394.29
|+11.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|3190.88
|3296.04
|-3.19%
|2792.64
|+14.26%
|Operating Income
|265.37
|60.51
|+338.56%
|190.29
|+39.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|387.67
|167.11
|+131.98%
|281.73
|+37.6%
|Net Income
|289.55
|125.3
|+131.09%
|210.47
|+37.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.86
|2.1
|+131.43%
|3.54
|+37.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹289.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3456.25Cr
