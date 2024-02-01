Hello User
Star Health & Allied Insurance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.57% YOY

Livemint

Star Health & Allied Insurance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Star Health & Allied Insurance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.87% & the profit increased by 37.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.97% and the profit increased by 131.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.93% q-o-q & increased by 11.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 338.56% q-o-q & increased by 39.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 37.29% Y-o-Y.

Star Health & Allied Insurance has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, -11.94% return in last 6 months and 5.72% YTD return.

Currently the Star Health & Allied Insurance has a market cap of 33079.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 675 & 489 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3456.253356.55+2.97%2982.93+15.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total441.19445.33-0.93%394.29+11.89%
Total Operating Expense3190.883296.04-3.19%2792.64+14.26%
Operating Income265.3760.51+338.56%190.29+39.46%
Net Income Before Taxes387.67167.11+131.98%281.73+37.6%
Net Income289.55125.3+131.09%210.47+37.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.862.1+131.43%3.54+37.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹289.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3456.25Cr

