Star Health & Allied Insurance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 37.57% YOY

Star Health & Allied Insurance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.87% & the profit increased by 37.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.97% and the profit increased by 131.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.93% q-o-q & increased by 11.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 338.56% q-o-q & increased by 39.46% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 37.29% Y-o-Y.

Star Health & Allied Insurance has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, -11.94% return in last 6 months and 5.72% YTD return.

Currently the Star Health & Allied Insurance has a market cap of ₹33079.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹675 & ₹489 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3456.25 3356.55 +2.97% 2982.93 +15.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 441.19 445.33 -0.93% 394.29 +11.89% Total Operating Expense 3190.88 3296.04 -3.19% 2792.64 +14.26% Operating Income 265.37 60.51 +338.56% 190.29 +39.46% Net Income Before Taxes 387.67 167.11 +131.98% 281.73 +37.6% Net Income 289.55 125.3 +131.09% 210.47 +37.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.86 2.1 +131.43% 3.54 +37.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹289.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3456.25Cr

