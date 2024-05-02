Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.84% YOY

Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live : Star Health & Allied Insurance declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.14% & the profit increased by 39.84% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 50.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.37% q-o-q & increased by 5.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 71.7% q-o-q & increased by 31.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.39 for Q4 which increased by 39.7% Y-o-Y.
Star Health & Allied Insurance has delivered 0.86% return in the last 1 week, -1.45% return in the last 6 months, and 6.89% YTD return.
Currently, Star Health & Allied Insurance has a market cap of ₹33454.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹675 & ₹454.8 respectively.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3576.36
|3456.25
|+3.48%
|3053.02
|+17.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|517.83
|441.19
|+17.37%
|489.61
|+5.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|3501.25
|3190.88
|+9.73%
|2996
|+16.86%
|Operating Income
|75.11
|265.37
|-71.7%
|57.02
|+31.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|189.73
|387.67
|-51.06%
|136.03
|+39.47%
|Net Income
|142.32
|289.55
|-50.85%
|101.77
|+39.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.39
|4.86
|-50.82%
|1.71
|+39.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹142.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3576.36Cr
