Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.84% YOY

Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live

Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live : Star Health & Allied Insurance declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.14% & the profit increased by 39.84% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 50.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.37% q-o-q & increased by 5.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.7% q-o-q & increased by 31.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.39 for Q4 which increased by 39.7% Y-o-Y.

Star Health & Allied Insurance has delivered 0.86% return in the last 1 week, -1.45% return in the last 6 months, and 6.89% YTD return.

Currently, Star Health & Allied Insurance has a market cap of 33454.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 675 & 454.8 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3576.363456.25+3.48%3053.02+17.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total517.83441.19+17.37%489.61+5.76%
Total Operating Expense3501.253190.88+9.73%2996+16.86%
Operating Income75.11265.37-71.7%57.02+31.73%
Net Income Before Taxes189.73387.67-51.06%136.03+39.47%
Net Income142.32289.55-50.85%101.77+39.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.394.86-50.82%1.71+39.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹142.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3576.36Cr

