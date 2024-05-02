Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 39.84% YOY

Star Health & Allied Insurance Q4 Results Live : Star Health & Allied Insurance declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.14% & the profit increased by 39.84% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 50.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.37% q-o-q & increased by 5.76% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 71.7% q-o-q & increased by 31.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.39 for Q4 which increased by 39.7% Y-o-Y.

Star Health & Allied Insurance has delivered 0.86% return in the last 1 week, -1.45% return in the last 6 months, and 6.89% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Star Health & Allied Insurance has a market cap of ₹33454.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹675 & ₹454.8 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star Health & Allied Insurance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3576.36 3456.25 +3.48% 3053.02 +17.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 517.83 441.19 +17.37% 489.61 +5.76% Total Operating Expense 3501.25 3190.88 +9.73% 2996 +16.86% Operating Income 75.11 265.37 -71.7% 57.02 +31.73% Net Income Before Taxes 189.73 387.67 -51.06% 136.03 +39.47% Net Income 142.32 289.55 -50.85% 101.77 +39.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.39 4.86 -50.82% 1.71 +39.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹142.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3576.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!