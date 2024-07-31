Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1818.72% YOY

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live : Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2634.56% & the profit increased by 1818.72% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.22% and the profit increased by 124.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.21% q-o-q and increased by 2184.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 300.35% q-o-q and increased by 935.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.36 for Q1, which increased by 446.87% Y-o-Y.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has delivered 3.33% return in the last 1 week, 8.89% return in the last 6 months, and 15.12% YTD return.

Currently, Star Health and Allied Insurance has a market cap of 36044.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 675 & 454.8 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3691.63576.36+3.22%135+2634.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total428.72517.83-17.21%18.77+2184.56%
Total Operating Expense3390.93501.25-3.15%105.96+3100.29%
Operating Income300.775.11+300.35%29.04+935.4%
Net Income Before Taxes426.17189.73+124.62%24.37+1648.75%
Net Income318.93142.32+124.09%16.62+1818.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.362.39+124.27%0.98+446.87%
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
