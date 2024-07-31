Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1818.72% YOY

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live : Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2634.56% & the profit increased by 1818.72% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.22% and the profit increased by 124.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.21% q-o-q and increased by 2184.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 300.35% q-o-q and increased by 935.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.36 for Q1, which increased by 446.87% Y-o-Y.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has delivered 3.33% return in the last 1 week, 8.89% return in the last 6 months, and 15.12% YTD return.

Currently, Star Health and Allied Insurance has a market cap of ₹36044.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹675 & ₹454.8 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3691.6 3576.36 +3.22% 135 +2634.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 428.72 517.83 -17.21% 18.77 +2184.56% Total Operating Expense 3390.9 3501.25 -3.15% 105.96 +3100.29% Operating Income 300.7 75.11 +300.35% 29.04 +935.4% Net Income Before Taxes 426.17 189.73 +124.62% 24.37 +1648.75% Net Income 318.93 142.32 +124.09% 16.62 +1818.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.36 2.39 +124.27% 0.98 +446.87%