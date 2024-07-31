Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1818.72% YOY

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 Results Live : Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2634.56% & the profit increased by 1818.72% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.22% and the profit increased by 124.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.21% q-o-q and increased by 2184.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 300.35% q-o-q and increased by 935.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.36 for Q1, which increased by 446.87% Y-o-Y.
Star Health and Allied Insurance has delivered 3.33% return in the last 1 week, 8.89% return in the last 6 months, and 15.12% YTD return.
Currently, Star Health and Allied Insurance has a market cap of ₹36044.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹675 & ₹454.8 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3691.6
|3576.36
|+3.22%
|135
|+2634.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|428.72
|517.83
|-17.21%
|18.77
|+2184.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|3390.9
|3501.25
|-3.15%
|105.96
|+3100.29%
|Operating Income
|300.7
|75.11
|+300.35%
|29.04
|+935.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|426.17
|189.73
|+124.62%
|24.37
|+1648.75%
|Net Income
|318.93
|142.32
|+124.09%
|16.62
|+1818.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.36
|2.39
|+124.27%
|0.98
|+446.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹318.93Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3691.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar