Star Health and Allied Insurance Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.18% YoY

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.18% YoY

Livemint

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.56% YoY & profit decreased by 11.18% YoY.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q2 Results Live

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q2 Results Live : Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline revenue saw a notable increase of 16.56% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand and market presence.

However, despite the revenue growth, the profit for the quarter decreased by 11.18% compared to the same period last year. This decline highlights the challenges the company faced in controlling costs and managing expenses.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 5.98%, but profit saw a significant drop of 65.11%, indicating potential issues in operational efficiency and profitability.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 16.03% quarter-over-quarter and 11.7% year-over-year, further squeezing margins.

Operating income painted a stark picture, plummeting by 99.85% quarter-over-quarter and down 99.26% year-over-year, raising concerns about the overall health of the company's operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.87, a decrease of 10.95% from the previous year, signaling reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Star Health and Allied Insurance has delivered a negative return of -1.81% in the last week, -6.18% over the last six months, but managed a slight gain of 0.28% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of Star Health and Allied Insurance is 31,508.32 Crores, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 454.8, indicating some volatility in investor sentiment.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3912.283691.6+5.98%3356.55+16.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total497.45428.72+16.03%445.33+11.7%
Total Operating Expense3911.833390.9+15.36%3296.04+18.68%
Operating Income0.45300.7-99.85%60.51-99.26%
Net Income Before Taxes148.8426.17-65.08%167.11-10.96%
Net Income111.29318.93-65.11%125.3-11.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.875.36-65.11%2.1-10.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹111.29Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3912.28Cr

