Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.7% YOY, profit at ₹215.14 crore and revenue at ₹3999.63 crore

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025:Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline growth of 15.72% year-on-year. However, the company's profit has taken a significant hit, decreasing by 25.7% year-on-year, now standing at ₹215.14 crore with revenues reaching ₹3999.63 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 2.23%, while profits experienced a remarkable increase of 93.31%. This contrast highlights the fluctuations in the company's financial performance.

The Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results also noted a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 6.22% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 5.74% year-on-year. This indicates a tightening of operational costs in the recent quarter.

The operating income saw a staggering increase of 30788.89% quarter-on-quarter, yet it fell by 47.62% year-on-year, suggesting volatility in earnings performance over different periods.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹3.62, reflecting a decrease of 25.51% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may concern investors looking for profitability metrics.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has experienced a challenging period in the stock market, with a return of -3.97% over the last week, -27.74% over the last six months, and -6.34% year-to-date.

Currently, Star Health and Allied Insurance boasts a market capitalization of ₹26142.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹438, indicating significant price volatility.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, among 20 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 4 a Buy rating, and 8 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation on this date is to Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, analysts maintain a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3999.63 3912.28 +2.23% 3456.25 +15.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 466.52 497.45 -6.22% 441.19 +5.74% Total Operating Expense 3860.63 3911.83 -1.31% 3190.88 +20.99% Operating Income 139 0.45 +30788.89% 265.37 -47.62% Net Income Before Taxes 286.96 148.8 +92.85% 387.67 -25.98% Net Income 215.14 111.29 +93.31% 289.55 -25.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.62 1.87 +93.58% 4.86 -25.51%

