Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.7% YOY, profit at ₹215.14 crore and revenue at ₹3999.63 crore

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025:Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline growth of 15.72% year-on-year. However, the company's profit has taken a significant hit, decreasing by 25.7% year-on-year, now standing at ₹215.14 crore with revenues reaching ₹3999.63 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 2.23%, while profits experienced a remarkable increase of 93.31%. This contrast highlights the fluctuations in the company's financial performance.
The operating income saw a staggering increase of 30788.89% quarter-on-quarter, yet it fell by 47.62% year-on-year, suggesting volatility in earnings performance over different periods.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹3.62, reflecting a decrease of 25.51% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may concern investors looking for profitability metrics.
Star Health and Allied Insurance has experienced a challenging period in the stock market, with a return of -3.97% over the last week, -27.74% over the last six months, and -6.34% year-to-date.
Currently, Star Health and Allied Insurance boasts a market capitalization of ₹26142.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹438, indicating significant price volatility.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, among 20 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 4 a Buy rating, and 8 a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation on this date is to Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, analysts maintain a positive outlook on the company's future performance.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3999.63
|3912.28
|+2.23%
|3456.25
|+15.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|466.52
|497.45
|-6.22%
|441.19
|+5.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|3860.63
|3911.83
|-1.31%
|3190.88
|+20.99%
|Operating Income
|139
|0.45
|+30788.89%
|265.37
|-47.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|286.96
|148.8
|+92.85%
|387.67
|-25.98%
|Net Income
|215.14
|111.29
|+93.31%
|289.55
|-25.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.62
|1.87
|+93.58%
|4.86
|-25.51%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹215.14Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹3999.63Cr