Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.7% YOY, profit at ₹215.14 crore and revenue at ₹3999.63 crore

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 15.72% YoY & profit decreased by 25.7% YoY, profit at 215.14 crore and revenue at 3999.63 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025:Star Health and Allied Insurance declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline growth of 15.72% year-on-year. However, the company's profit has taken a significant hit, decreasing by 25.7% year-on-year, now standing at 215.14 crore with revenues reaching 3999.63 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 2.23%, while profits experienced a remarkable increase of 93.31%. This contrast highlights the fluctuations in the company's financial performance.

Advertisement

The

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results

also noted a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 6.22% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 5.74% year-on-year. This indicates a tightening of operational costs in the recent quarter.

The operating income saw a staggering increase of 30788.89% quarter-on-quarter, yet it fell by 47.62% year-on-year, suggesting volatility in earnings performance over different periods.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 3.62, reflecting a decrease of 25.51% year-on-year. This decline in EPS may concern investors looking for profitability metrics.

Advertisement

Star Health and Allied Insurance has experienced a challenging period in the stock market, with a return of -3.97% over the last week, -27.74% over the last six months, and -6.34% year-to-date.

Currently, Star Health and Allied Insurance boasts a market capitalization of 26142.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 438, indicating significant price volatility.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, among 20 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 4 a Buy rating, and 8 a Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation on this date is to Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, analysts maintain a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3999.633912.28+2.23%3456.25+15.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total466.52497.45-6.22%441.19+5.74%
Total Operating Expense3860.633911.83-1.31%3190.88+20.99%
Operating Income1390.45+30788.89%265.37-47.62%
Net Income Before Taxes286.96148.8+92.85%387.67-25.98%
Net Income215.14111.29+93.31%289.55-25.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.621.87+93.58%4.86-25.51%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsStar Health and Allied Insurance Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.7% YOY, profit at ₹215.14 crore and revenue at ₹3999.63 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹215.14Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3999.63Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts