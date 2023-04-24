Star Housing Finance Q4 Earnings: Gross loan book up 136% YoY at Rs.250 Cr, PAT surges over 1000%4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:27 AM IST
For the year ending March 31, 2023, Star Housing Finance Limited, a home loan firm with an emphasis on rural areas, had a strong performance. The gross loan book as of March 31, 2023, broadened YoY by 136.33%, edging closer to the Rs. 250 Cr threshold over the fiscal year 2022–2023 while its Q4FY23 GNPA and NNPA were at 1.68% and 1.25%, respectively. Star Housing Finance said its AUM reached ₹246 Cr during FY2022-23 as compared to ₹104.08 Cr during FY2021-22, representing a YoY gain of 137%.
