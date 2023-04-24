Star Housing Finance Q4 Earnings: Gross loan book up 136% YoY at Rs.250 Cr, PAT surges over 1000%

For the year ending March 31, 2023, Star Housing Finance Limited, a home loan firm with an emphasis on rural areas, had a strong performance. The gross loan book as of March 31, 2023, broadened YoY by 136.33%, edging closer to the Rs. 250 Cr threshold over the fiscal year 2022–2023 while its Q4FY23 GNPA and NNPA were at 1.68% and 1.25%, respectively. Star Housing Finance said its AUM reached ₹246 Cr during FY2022-23 as compared to ₹104.08 Cr during FY2021-22, representing a YoY gain of 137%.

The company's total income for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2023, grew by 92.32% YoY to ₹37.24 Cr from ₹19.36 Cr in Q4FY22, while its net expenses were ₹29.22 Cr in Q4FY23 from ₹18.04 Cr in Q4FY22. Star Housing Finance said its disbursements stood at Rs 186.79 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹36.57 Cr during the quarter ended March 2022, up by 410% YoY.

PBT grew by 507% YoY for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. PBT has risen by 328% removing the exceptional non-cash expense line. Star Housing Finance said its net profit for the period was Rs 6.97 Cr, up by 1024% YoY from ₹0.62 Cr recorded in the year-ago period. Its Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 11.90% during FY2022-23 as against 11.35% in FY2021-22 and the company’s EPS reached ₹0.929 from 0.372 during the year ago period.

Reputable individuals from the capital markets and the BFSI sector participated in the two rounds of successful capital raising for Star HFL in FY'2022-23. There are currently more than 6500 shareholders in the network of Star HFL. As of March 31, 2023, the net worth has surpassed Rs. 100 crore thanks to these rounds and is at Rs. 106.42 crore. The company raised new term loans during the year from 11 banks and financial institutions, having a current outstanding balance of Rs. 111.6 cr. The first term loan from a social impact fund was obtained in FY'2022-23. There are Rs. 162.5 crores worth of outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2023. Star HFL said through the year it has developed robust pipeline and shall continue to expand the engagement with other institutions in banking space.

Star HFL expanded its physical presence to 14 branches during the course of the year. With the addition of digital PoPs, the company is now present in 30 or more locations throughout operating geographies, employing over 150 individuals, more than 40% of whom work in underwriting and collecting roles at branches.

CARE ratings have upgraded the outlook of the company to “Positive" in the fourth quarter of FY’2022-23.

Speaking on full-year performance, Mr. Ashish Jain, MD of Star HFL said, “The leadership team had resolved in the beginning of the financial year that FY’2022-23 shall be the beginning of the growth journey for Star HFL and we are happy to have walked the talk registering 100%+ y-o-y growth across key business areas, notably record disbursements during the year and resultant AUM growth. This growth is backed by robust processes and guidelines across operational areas and is governed by strong review mechanism at the level of senior management and the Board."

“Through liability program and capital raise, we have been able to mobilize funds to fuel the growth. Strong connect and follow up with customers has rationale PAR to lower single digits and this has provided us further confidence to grow our book. One feels that rural India story in housing courtesy rise in income levels, nuclearization, and physical/digital infrastructure development is set to unfold in coming years. Local level drivers in these geographies for growth in residential mortgages shall aid growth of rural focused housing companies like Star HFL. We as a team look forward to the exciting next few years for quality growth and create value for all stakeholders," further added Ashish Jain.

Commenting on the performance of Star Housing Finance, Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities said “Star Housing Finance provides home loans to Low and Mid-Income Group households. It is accredited by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as a Principal Lending Institution (PLI) . Currently, the business is spread across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu."

“The company’s gross loan book has increased y-o-y by 136.33% inching towards Rs.250 Crs mark during FY’2022-23, GNPA stands at 1.68% and NNPA stands at 1.25% as of Mar 2023, total income increased by 92.32% y-o-y, PAT has increased by 467% y-o-y, CARE ratings have upgraded the outlook of the company to “Positive" in the fourth quarter of FY’2022-23. Investors can accumulate it with a long-term perspective as it can see significant growth considering the housing push by the government but the only thing to watch out for is the low promoter holding."