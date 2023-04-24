Star Housing Finance Q4 Earnings: Gross loan book up 136% YoY at Rs.250 Cr, PAT surges over 1000%

Reputable individuals from the capital markets and the BFSI sector participated in the two rounds of successful capital raising for Star HFL in FY'2022-23. There are currently more than 6500 shareholders in the network of Star HFL. As of March 31, 2023, the net worth has surpassed Rs. 100 crore thanks to these rounds and is at Rs. 106.42 crore. The company raised new term loans during the year from 11 banks and financial institutions, having a current outstanding balance of Rs. 111.6 cr. The first term loan from a social impact fund was obtained in FY'2022-23. There are Rs. 162.5 crores worth of outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2023. Star HFL said through the year it has developed robust pipeline and shall continue to expand the engagement with other institutions in banking space.