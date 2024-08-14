Star Paper Mills Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 29.53% YOY

Star Paper Mills Q1 Results Live : Star Paper Mills declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showing a decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 7.86% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit fell by a significant 29.53% YoY. This indicates a challenging period for the company as it navigates through a tough market environment.

Comparing these figures to the previous quarter, there is a slightly more positive outlook. Revenue grew by 13.36% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although profit decreased by 2.82% QoQ. This mixed performance suggests that while the company has managed to increase its sales, it is still grappling with profitability issues.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable decline of 20.26% QoQ, but increased by 13.03% YoY. This indicates that while the company has been successful in cutting costs on a quarterly basis, these expenses have risen compared to the same period last year.

Operating income saw a significant increase of 109.4% QoQ but a substantial decrease of 60.17% YoY. This sharp contrast highlights the volatility in the company's operating performance, with significant improvements on a quarterly basis being overshadowed by poorer performance year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.91, representing a decrease of 29.51% YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall drop in profitability and suggests lower returns for shareholders compared to the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Star Paper Mills has delivered a -1.27% return over the last week, a -4.85% return over the last six months, and a 0.54% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures point to a relatively stagnant or declining stock performance over recent periods.

As of the latest figures, Star Paper Mills has a market capitalization of ₹362.66 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹288 and ₹177.41, respectively, reflecting the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

Star Paper Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 113.85 100.43 +13.36% 123.57 -7.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.48 9.38 -20.26% 6.61 +13.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.37 1.37 +0.01% 1.32 +3.91% Total Operating Expense 105.4 96.39 +9.34% 102.34 +2.99% Operating Income 8.46 4.04 +109.4% 21.23 -60.17% Net Income Before Taxes 16.47 14.3 +15.18% 25.11 -34.43% Net Income 13.91 14.31 -2.82% 19.74 -29.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.91 9.19 -3.04% 12.64 -29.51%