Starbucks Profit Surges on Higher Prices, Improved Operations

Starbucks said higher prices and more-efficient operations helped drive gains in sales and profit for its most recent quarter, while business in its China market improved.
The coffee giant said that better employee retention has helped keep drinks and customers flowing through its cafes, though the company’s increased spending on wages and rising supply costs curbed some profits at Starbucks’s North American stores.
Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said he’s focused on expanding internationally and running Starbucks’s cafes more efficiently to increase profitability. “We also see opportunities for us to improve margins over time," he said during an investor call Tuesday.
Starbucks reported $8.72 billion in sales for the three months ended April 2, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Revenue in the chain’s fiscal second quarter increased by 14% from the year-earlier period.
The Seattle-based company said net income was $908 million, up 35% from the same quarter a year earlier. Earnings per share were 74 cents when adjusting for one-time items, ahead of analysts’ expectations of 65 cents, according to FactSet.
Mr. Narasimhan, speaking on Starbucks’s first quarterly conference call after longtime leader Howard Schultzstepped down as interim CEO in March, reaffirmed the company’s guidance for its fiscal year but said the business environment remains challenging.
Starbucks shares declined 5.7% to $107.95 in after-market trading. The company’s stock is up around 15% so far this year.
Consumer companies such as McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Kimberly-Clark have told investors in recent weeks that shoppers have continued to pay more for burgers, soda and other items in the beginning of the year. Companies have reported an increase in sales, though some executives warned that some lower-income consumers are curtailing purchases over cost concerns.
Starbucks has said that U.S. customers weren’t cutting back on buying its drinks despite higher prices, and they continued to spend extra on syrups, foams and other add-ons.
The company’s U.S. same-store sales, which reflect company-operated stores open at least 13 months, were up 12% for the quarter compared with the same period last year. Starbucks said that overall global same-store sales increased 11%, while that metric increased 3% in its key China market.
The results for China represented an improvement from a year-over-year decline of 29% in the company’s first quarter. China lifted many of its strict Covid policies late last year, and Starbucks executives said Tuesday that its sales in the country began to rebound during the most recent quarter as consumers resumed going out.
Mr. Schultz, who remains on Starbucks’s board, is continuing to work with the company’s stores in China and the release of a new olive oil-infused beverage.
Mr. Narasimhan said employee turnover in the U.S. has declined in recent months, and new equipment in stores is helping its workers become more productive.
Starbucks has more work to do on its supply chain, Mr. Narasimhan said, including decreasing the number of items that are out of stock in stores and duplicate goods that can be streamlined. The chain has 1,500 cup-and-lid combinations across stores, and cutting that number will save money and help the company operate more efficiently, he said.
“We can buy different and we can buy better," he said.
Mr. Narasimhan said the company needs to do more to update its stores to accommodate demand, and the chain’s food and technology can also improve. He said he is seeking to improve employee scheduling, a complaint voiced by some baristas seeking more regular hours with the chain.