STARTECK Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.55% YOY

STARTECK, a leading company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline saw a notable increase of 9.26% compared to the same quarter last year. The profit also showed a significant rise of 22.55% year-over-year.
However, in comparison to the previous quarter, STARTECK experienced a decline of 40.09% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 62.98% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a decrease of 17.4% quarter-over-quarter but surged by 46.56% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management strategies.
Additionally, the operating income took a hit, falling by 44.37% sequentially, but showed a modest increase of 3.95% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.77, marking a 22.57% increase from the previous year, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.
STARTECK's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a -4.17% return in the last week, a significant 92.88% return in the last six months, and a YTD return of -12.49%.
Currently, STARTECK boasts a market capitalization of ₹304.89 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹412.3 and ₹101.35 respectively, showcasing its stability in the market.
STARTECK Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.39
|12.33
|-40.09%
|6.76
|+9.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.61
|-17.4%
|0.35
|+46.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.16
|1.13
|+2.14%
|0.77
|+50.65%
|Operating Income
|6.23
|11.2
|-44.37%
|5.99
|+3.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.37
|8.21
|-58.99%
|2.8
|+20.08%
|Net Income
|2.75
|7.42
|-62.98%
|2.24
|+22.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.77
|7.49
|-63.02%
|2.26
|+22.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.39Cr
