STARTECK Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.55% YOY

STARTECK, a leading company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline saw a notable increase of 9.26% compared to the same quarter last year. The profit also showed a significant rise of 22.55% year-over-year.

However, in comparison to the previous quarter, STARTECK experienced a decline of 40.09% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 62.98% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a decrease of 17.4% quarter-over-quarter but surged by 46.56% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management strategies.

Additionally, the operating income took a hit, falling by 44.37% sequentially, but showed a modest increase of 3.95% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.77, marking a 22.57% increase from the previous year, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

STARTECK's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a -4.17% return in the last week, a significant 92.88% return in the last six months, and a YTD return of -12.49%.

Currently, STARTECK boasts a market capitalization of ₹304.89 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹412.3 and ₹101.35 respectively, showcasing its stability in the market.

STARTECK Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.39 12.33 -40.09% 6.76 +9.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.61 -17.4% 0.35 +46.56% Total Operating Expense 1.16 1.13 +2.14% 0.77 +50.65% Operating Income 6.23 11.2 -44.37% 5.99 +3.95% Net Income Before Taxes 3.37 8.21 -58.99% 2.8 +20.08% Net Income 2.75 7.42 -62.98% 2.24 +22.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.77 7.49 -63.02% 2.26 +22.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7.39Cr

