Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  STARTECK Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.55% YOY

STARTECK Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.55% YOY

Livemint

STARTECK Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.26% YoY & profit increased by 22.55% YoY

STARTECK Q3 FY24 Results Live

STARTECK, a leading company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline saw a notable increase of 9.26% compared to the same quarter last year. The profit also showed a significant rise of 22.55% year-over-year.

However, in comparison to the previous quarter, STARTECK experienced a decline of 40.09% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 62.98% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a decrease of 17.4% quarter-over-quarter but surged by 46.56% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management strategies.

Additionally, the operating income took a hit, falling by 44.37% sequentially, but showed a modest increase of 3.95% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 2.77, marking a 22.57% increase from the previous year, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

STARTECK's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a -4.17% return in the last week, a significant 92.88% return in the last six months, and a YTD return of -12.49%.

Currently, STARTECK boasts a market capitalization of 304.89 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 412.3 and 101.35 respectively, showcasing its stability in the market.

STARTECK Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.3912.33-40.09%6.76+9.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.61-17.4%0.35+46.56%
Total Operating Expense1.161.13+2.14%0.77+50.65%
Operating Income6.2311.2-44.37%5.99+3.95%
Net Income Before Taxes3.378.21-58.99%2.8+20.08%
Net Income2.757.42-62.98%2.24+22.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.777.49-63.02%2.26+22.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.39Cr

