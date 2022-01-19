State Street’s profit rises 30% on new business, market gains

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State Street Corp. said profit jumped in the fourth quarter, as market gains and new client wins brought in more fees for both its asset-servicing business and its investment-management arm.

State Street Corp. said profit jumped in the fourth quarter, as market gains and new client wins brought in more fees for both its asset-servicing business and its investment-management arm.

Net income rose 30% to $697 million, or $1.78 a share, from $537 million, or $1.39, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected per-share profit of $1.86. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 14 Days Free Trial Unlock with CRED

Net income rose 30% to $697 million, or $1.78 a share, from $537 million, or $1.39, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected per-share profit of $1.86.

Revenue rose 5% to $3.05 billion; analysts estimated $3 billion. Fee revenue climbed by 4%, to $2.51 billion. Total expenses increased by 2%.

State Street’s shares fell $2.76 to $101.01 Wednesday in early trading. The stock is up nearly 29% in the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Servicing fees, which State Street receives for performing accounting and administrative functions for other money managers, rose 5.9% to $1.38 billion. Management fees, or what the firm is paid to oversee investment funds, climbed 7.5% to $530 million.

For the year, State Street earned $2.69 billion on revenue of $12.03 billion.

State Street ended 2021 with $43.68 billion in assets under custody. Its asset-management division, State Street Global Advisors, manages $4.14 billion in assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text