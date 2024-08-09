Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 458.06% YOY

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 458.06% YOY

Livemint

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 458.06% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 458.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 93.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.3% q-o-q & decreased by 22.68% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 7.29% q-o-q & increased by 13.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.58 for Q1 which increased by 413.27% Y-o-Y.

State Trading Corp Of India has delivered -9.71% return in the last 1 week, 6.93% return in last 6 months and 44.21% YTD return.

Currently the State Trading Corp Of India has a market cap of 1188.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 252 & 89 respectively.

State Trading Corp Of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.098.28-14.3%9.17-22.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense11.7210.93+7.29%13.52-13.3%
Operating Income-11.72-10.93-7.29%-13.52+13.3%
Net Income Before Taxes27.4514.46+89.74%4.97+451.98%
Net Income27.4514.16+93.82%4.92+458.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.585.28-13.3%0.89+413.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.45Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.