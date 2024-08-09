State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 458.06% YOY

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 458.06% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 458.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 93.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.3% q-o-q & decreased by 22.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.58 for Q1 which increased by 413.27% Y-o-Y.

State Trading Corp Of India has delivered -9.71% return in the last 1 week, 6.93% return in last 6 months and 44.21% YTD return.

Currently the State Trading Corp Of India has a market cap of ₹1188.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹252 & ₹89 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Trading Corp Of India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.09 8.28 -14.3% 9.17 -22.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 11.72 10.93 +7.29% 13.52 -13.3% Operating Income -11.72 -10.93 -7.29% -13.52 +13.3% Net Income Before Taxes 27.45 14.46 +89.74% 4.97 +451.98% Net Income 27.45 14.16 +93.82% 4.92 +458.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.58 5.28 -13.3% 0.89 +413.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.45Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

