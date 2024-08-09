State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 458.06% YOY

State Trading Corp Of India Q1 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 458.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 93.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.3% q-o-q & decreased by 22.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.29% q-o-q & increased by 13.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.58 for Q1 which increased by 413.27% Y-o-Y.
State Trading Corp Of India has delivered -9.71% return in the last 1 week, 6.93% return in last 6 months and 44.21% YTD return.
Currently the State Trading Corp Of India has a market cap of ₹1188.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹252 & ₹89 respectively.
State Trading Corp Of India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.09
|8.28
|-14.3%
|9.17
|-22.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.72
|10.93
|+7.29%
|13.52
|-13.3%
|Operating Income
|-11.72
|-10.93
|-7.29%
|-13.52
|+13.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.45
|14.46
|+89.74%
|4.97
|+451.98%
|Net Income
|27.45
|14.16
|+93.82%
|4.92
|+458.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.58
|5.28
|-13.3%
|0.89
|+413.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.45Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
