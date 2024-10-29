Hello User
State Trading Corp Of India Q2 results: loss at ₹7.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q2 results: loss at ₹7.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Livemint

State Trading Corp Of India Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss at 7.48Cr.

State Trading Corp Of India Q2 Results Live

State Trading Corp Of India Q2 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India reported its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company recorded a loss of 7.48 crore, contrasting sharply with a profit of 18.01 crore during the same period last fiscal year.

Notably, the revenue remained stagnant, decreasing by 0% year-over-year. Furthermore, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.

Operational metrics further highlight the company's struggles; Selling, General & Administrative expenses fell by 2.33% quarter-on-quarter and by 14.6% year-on-year. However, operating income plummeted by 218.49% compared to the previous quarter and dropped a staggering 414.17% year-over-year.

In a somewhat positive note, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.31 for Q2, marking a 38.5% increase year-over-year. This indicates some resilience in profitability metrics despite the overall loss.

Over the past week, State Trading Corp Of India has experienced a negative return of -8.08%. In the last six months, it achieved a modest return of 1.23%, while year-to-date, the return is at 4.54%.

Currently, the market capitalization of State Trading Corp Of India is valued at 861.84 crore, with its 52-week high at 252 and low at 111.6, suggesting volatility in its stock performance.

State Trading Corp Of India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.937.09-2.33%8.11-14.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense37.3411.72+218.49%7.26+414.17%
Operating Income-37.34-11.72-218.49%-7.26-414.17%
Net Income Before Taxes-7.4827.45-127.25%18.01-141.51%
Net Income-7.4827.45-127.24%18.01-141.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.314.58-27.63%2.39+38.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7.48Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

