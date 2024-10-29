State Trading Corp Of India Q2 results: loss at ₹7.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q2 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India reported its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company recorded a loss of ₹7.48 crore, contrasting sharply with a profit of ₹18.01 crore during the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the revenue remained stagnant, decreasing by 0% year-over-year. Furthermore, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.

Operational metrics further highlight the company's struggles; Selling, General & Administrative expenses fell by 2.33% quarter-on-quarter and by 14.6% year-on-year. However, operating income plummeted by 218.49% compared to the previous quarter and dropped a staggering 414.17% year-over-year.

In a somewhat positive note, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.31 for Q2, marking a 38.5% increase year-over-year. This indicates some resilience in profitability metrics despite the overall loss.

Over the past week, State Trading Corp Of India has experienced a negative return of -8.08%. In the last six months, it achieved a modest return of 1.23%, while year-to-date, the return is at 4.54%.

Currently, the market capitalization of State Trading Corp Of India is valued at ₹861.84 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹252 and low at ₹111.6, suggesting volatility in its stock performance.

State Trading Corp Of India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.93 7.09 -2.33% 8.11 -14.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 37.34 11.72 +218.49% 7.26 +414.17% Operating Income -37.34 -11.72 -218.49% -7.26 -414.17% Net Income Before Taxes -7.48 27.45 -127.25% 18.01 -141.51% Net Income -7.48 27.45 -127.24% 18.01 -141.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.31 4.58 -27.63% 2.39 +38.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.48Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

