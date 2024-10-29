State Trading Corp Of India Q2 results: loss at ₹7.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q2 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India reported its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company recorded a loss of ₹7.48 crore, contrasting sharply with a profit of ₹18.01 crore during the same period last fiscal year.
Notably, the revenue remained stagnant, decreasing by 0% year-over-year. Furthermore, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.
Operational metrics further highlight the company's struggles; Selling, General & Administrative expenses fell by 2.33% quarter-on-quarter and by 14.6% year-on-year. However, operating income plummeted by 218.49% compared to the previous quarter and dropped a staggering 414.17% year-over-year.
In a somewhat positive note, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.31 for Q2, marking a 38.5% increase year-over-year. This indicates some resilience in profitability metrics despite the overall loss.
Over the past week, State Trading Corp Of India has experienced a negative return of -8.08%. In the last six months, it achieved a modest return of 1.23%, while year-to-date, the return is at 4.54%.
Currently, the market capitalization of State Trading Corp Of India is valued at ₹861.84 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹252 and low at ₹111.6, suggesting volatility in its stock performance.
State Trading Corp Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.93
|7.09
|-2.33%
|8.11
|-14.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|37.34
|11.72
|+218.49%
|7.26
|+414.17%
|Operating Income
|-37.34
|-11.72
|-218.49%
|-7.26
|-414.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-7.48
|27.45
|-127.25%
|18.01
|-141.51%
|Net Income
|-7.48
|27.45
|-127.24%
|18.01
|-141.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.31
|4.58
|-27.63%
|2.39
|+38.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-7.48Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
