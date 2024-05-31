Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.48% YOY

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.48% YOY

Livemint

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 95.48% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 95.48% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 1.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.06% q-o-q & decreased by 24.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.89% q-o-q & increased by 11.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.28 for Q4 which increased by 390.99% Y-o-Y.

State Trading Corp Of India has delivered -6.78% return in the last 1 week, 19.94% return in the last 6 months and 0.04% YTD return.

Currently, State Trading Corp Of India has a market cap of 824.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 201.5 & 72.5 respectively.

State Trading Corp Of India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.287.8+6.06%10.91-24.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense10.9311.02-0.89%12.4-11.86%
Operating Income-10.93-11.02+0.89%-12.4+11.86%
Net Income Before Taxes14.4613.87+4.27%11.47+26.16%
Net Income14.1613.98+1.35%7.25+95.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.282.37+123%1.07+390.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

