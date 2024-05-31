State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.48% YOY

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 95.48% YoY

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 95.48% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 1.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.06% q-o-q & decreased by 24.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.89% q-o-q & increased by 11.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.28 for Q4 which increased by 390.99% Y-o-Y.

State Trading Corp Of India has delivered -6.78% return in the last 1 week, 19.94% return in the last 6 months and 0.04% YTD return.

Currently, State Trading Corp Of India has a market cap of ₹824.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹201.5 & ₹72.5 respectively.

State Trading Corp Of India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.28 7.8 +6.06% 10.91 -24.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 10.93 11.02 -0.89% 12.4 -11.86% Operating Income -10.93 -11.02 +0.89% -12.4 +11.86% Net Income Before Taxes 14.46 13.87 +4.27% 11.47 +26.16% Net Income 14.16 13.98 +1.35% 7.25 +95.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.28 2.37 +123% 1.07 +390.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

