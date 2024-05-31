State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.48% YOY

State Trading Corp Of India Q4 Results Live : State Trading Corp Of India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 95.48% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 1.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.06% q-o-q & decreased by 24.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.89% q-o-q & increased by 11.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.28 for Q4 which increased by 390.99% Y-o-Y.
State Trading Corp Of India has delivered -6.78% return in the last 1 week, 19.94% return in the last 6 months and 0.04% YTD return.
Currently, State Trading Corp Of India has a market cap of ₹824.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹201.5 & ₹72.5 respectively.
State Trading Corp Of India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.28
|7.8
|+6.06%
|10.91
|-24.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.93
|11.02
|-0.89%
|12.4
|-11.86%
|Operating Income
|-10.93
|-11.02
|+0.89%
|-12.4
|+11.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.46
|13.87
|+4.27%
|11.47
|+26.16%
|Net Income
|14.16
|13.98
|+1.35%
|7.25
|+95.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.28
|2.37
|+123%
|1.07
|+390.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!