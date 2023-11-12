comScore
Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at 1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY
Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at ₹1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY

Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY & profit at ₹1305.59Cr

Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 Results

Steel Authority Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.2% & the profit came at 1305.59cr. It is noteworthy that Steel Authority Of India had declared a loss of 329.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.83% q-o-q & increased by 10.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.09% q-o-q & increased by 576% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.9 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 587.62% Y-o-Y.

Steel Authority Of India has delivered 2.47% return in the last 1 week, 3.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Steel Authority Of India has a market cap of 35997.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 103.65 & 73.75 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Steel Authority Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29712.0724359.1+21.98%26246.34+13.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3129.122849.06+9.83%2836.58+10.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization1326.591275.18+4.03%1183.49+12.09%
Total Operating Expense27578.2623985.46+14.98%26694.62+3.31%
Operating Income2133.81373.64+471.09%-448.28+576%
Net Income Before Taxes1769.78288.17+514.14%-442.61+499.85%
Net Income1305.59212.48+514.45%-329.36+496.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.90.51+664.89%-0.8+587.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1305.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29712.07Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
