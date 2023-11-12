Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at ₹1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY
Steel Authority Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.2% & the profit came at ₹1305.59cr. It is noteworthy that Steel Authority Of India had declared a loss of ₹329.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98%.