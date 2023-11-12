Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at ₹1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY

Steel Authority Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.2% & the profit came at ₹1305.59cr. It is noteworthy that Steel Authority Of India had declared a loss of ₹329.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.83% q-o-q & increased by 10.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.09% q-o-q & increased by 576% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 587.62% Y-o-Y.

Steel Authority Of India has delivered 2.47% return in the last 1 week, 3.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Steel Authority Of India has a market cap of ₹35997.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹103.65 & ₹73.75 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Steel Authority Of India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29712.07 24359.1 +21.98% 26246.34 +13.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3129.12 2849.06 +9.83% 2836.58 +10.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 1326.59 1275.18 +4.03% 1183.49 +12.09% Total Operating Expense 27578.26 23985.46 +14.98% 26694.62 +3.31% Operating Income 2133.81 373.64 +471.09% -448.28 +576% Net Income Before Taxes 1769.78 288.17 +514.14% -442.61 +499.85% Net Income 1305.59 212.48 +514.45% -329.36 +496.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.9 0.51 +664.89% -0.8 +587.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1305.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29712.07Cr

