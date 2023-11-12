Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at 1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY

Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at 1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY

Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY & profit at 1305.59Cr

Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 Results

Steel Authority Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.2% & the profit came at 1305.59cr. It is noteworthy that Steel Authority Of India had declared a loss of 329.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.83% q-o-q & increased by 10.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.09% q-o-q & increased by 576% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.9 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 587.62% Y-o-Y.

Steel Authority Of India has delivered 2.47% return in the last 1 week, 3.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Steel Authority Of India has a market cap of 35997.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 103.65 & 73.75 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Steel Authority Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29712.0724359.1+21.98%26246.34+13.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3129.122849.06+9.83%2836.58+10.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization1326.591275.18+4.03%1183.49+12.09%
Total Operating Expense27578.2623985.46+14.98%26694.62+3.31%
Operating Income2133.81373.64+471.09%-448.28+576%
Net Income Before Taxes1769.78288.17+514.14%-442.61+499.85%
Net Income1305.59212.48+514.45%-329.36+496.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.90.51+664.89%-0.8+587.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1305.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29712.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
