Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : profit at 1305.59Cr, Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY

Steel Authority Of India Q2 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 13.2% YoY & profit at ₹1305.59Cr
Steel Authority Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.2% & the profit came at ₹1305.59cr. It is noteworthy that Steel Authority Of India had declared a loss of ₹329.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.83% q-o-q & increased by 10.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 471.09% q-o-q & increased by 576% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 587.62% Y-o-Y.
Steel Authority Of India has delivered 2.47% return in the last 1 week, 3.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.44% YTD return.
Currently, the Steel Authority Of India has a market cap of ₹35997.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹103.65 & ₹73.75 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.
Steel Authority Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29712.07
|24359.1
|+21.98%
|26246.34
|+13.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3129.12
|2849.06
|+9.83%
|2836.58
|+10.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1326.59
|1275.18
|+4.03%
|1183.49
|+12.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|27578.26
|23985.46
|+14.98%
|26694.62
|+3.31%
|Operating Income
|2133.81
|373.64
|+471.09%
|-448.28
|+576%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1769.78
|288.17
|+514.14%
|-442.61
|+499.85%
|Net Income
|1305.59
|212.48
|+514.45%
|-329.36
|+496.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.9
|0.51
|+664.89%
|-0.8
|+587.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1305.59Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹29712.07Cr
