Steel Exchange India Q2 results: profit at ₹2.72Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.29% YoY

Steel Exchange India Q2 Results Live : Steel Exchange India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, revealing a profit of ₹2.72 crore despite a 3.29% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. This marks a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹3.65 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's second quarter.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw a slight decline of 1.17%. The report highlights an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 2.21% quarter-over-quarter and 18.15% year-over-year.
On a positive note, the operating income showed improvement, up by 8.28% compared to the last quarter and a notable 46.87% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.02, reflecting a substantial increase of 166.67% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Steel Exchange India has delivered a return of 3.21% over the past week, although it has faced a decline of 10.04% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a robust return of 20.1%.
Currently, Steel Exchange India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1503.03 crore, with its stock reaching a 52-week high of ₹18.4 and a low of ₹8.2.
Steel Exchange India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|260.57
|263.65
|-1.17%
|269.45
|-3.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.42
|9.22
|+2.21%
|7.97
|+18.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.93
|5.93
|-0%
|5.13
|+15.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|240.15
|244.79
|-1.9%
|255.54
|-6.02%
|Operating Income
|20.43
|18.87
|+8.28%
|13.91
|+46.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.72
|2.58
|+5.55%
|-3.65
|+174.69%
|Net Income
|2.72
|2.56
|+6.38%
|-3.65
|+174.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|-0.03
|+166.67%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess