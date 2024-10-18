Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Steel Exchange India Q2 results: profit at ₹2.72Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.29% YoY

Steel Exchange India Q2 results: profit at ₹2.72Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.29% YoY

Livemint

Steel Exchange India Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 3.29% YoY & profit at 2.72Cr

Steel Exchange India Q2 Results Live

Steel Exchange India Q2 Results Live : Steel Exchange India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, revealing a profit of 2.72 crore despite a 3.29% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. This marks a significant turnaround from a loss of 3.65 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's second quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw a slight decline of 1.17%. The report highlights an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 2.21% quarter-over-quarter and 18.15% year-over-year.

On a positive note, the operating income showed improvement, up by 8.28% compared to the last quarter and a notable 46.87% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.02, reflecting a substantial increase of 166.67% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Steel Exchange India has delivered a return of 3.21% over the past week, although it has faced a decline of 10.04% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a robust return of 20.1%.

Currently, Steel Exchange India boasts a market capitalization of 1503.03 crore, with its stock reaching a 52-week high of 18.4 and a low of 8.2.

Steel Exchange India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue260.57263.65-1.17%269.45-3.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.429.22+2.21%7.97+18.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.935.93-0%5.13+15.43%
Total Operating Expense240.15244.79-1.9%255.54-6.02%
Operating Income20.4318.87+8.28%13.91+46.87%
Net Income Before Taxes2.722.58+5.55%-3.65+174.69%
Net Income2.722.56+6.38%-3.65+174.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.02-0%-0.03+166.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.72Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹260.57Cr

