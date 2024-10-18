Steel Exchange India Q2 results: profit at ₹2.72Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.29% YoY

Steel Exchange India Q2 Results Live : Steel Exchange India announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, revealing a profit of ₹2.72 crore despite a 3.29% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. This marks a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹3.65 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's second quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw a slight decline of 1.17%. The report highlights an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 2.21% quarter-over-quarter and 18.15% year-over-year.

On a positive note, the operating income showed improvement, up by 8.28% compared to the last quarter and a notable 46.87% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.02, reflecting a substantial increase of 166.67% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Steel Exchange India has delivered a return of 3.21% over the past week, although it has faced a decline of 10.04% over the last six months. Year-to-date, the company has achieved a robust return of 20.1%.

Currently, Steel Exchange India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1503.03 crore, with its stock reaching a 52-week high of ₹18.4 and a low of ₹8.2.

Steel Exchange India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 260.57 263.65 -1.17% 269.45 -3.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.42 9.22 +2.21% 7.97 +18.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.93 5.93 -0% 5.13 +15.43% Total Operating Expense 240.15 244.79 -1.9% 255.54 -6.02% Operating Income 20.43 18.87 +8.28% 13.91 +46.87% Net Income Before Taxes 2.72 2.58 +5.55% -3.65 +174.69% Net Income 2.72 2.56 +6.38% -3.65 +174.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.02 -0% -0.03 +166.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.72Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹260.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}