Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.93% YOY

Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : Steel Strips Wheels announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, revealing a 1.83% decrease in revenue and a 13.93% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a 4.06% drop in revenue and a significant 92.09% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company saw a slight 0.07% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, while there was a 2.24% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 84.53% from the previous quarter and 6.71% lower than the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.6, reflecting a 13.91% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Steel Strips Wheels delivered returns of 2.8% in the last week, but saw a decline of 19.78% in the last 6 months and a YTD return of -12.35%.

With a market cap of ₹3565.12 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low are ₹299 and ₹190.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating as of 24 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy.

Steel Strips Wheels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1025.29 1068.67 -4.06% 1044.4 -1.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.24 90.3 -0.07% 88.26 +2.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.52 36.8 -22.5% 22.43 +27.14% Total Operating Expense 940.8 522.48 +80.07% 953.84 -1.37% Operating Income 84.49 546.2 -84.53% 90.56 -6.71% Net Income Before Taxes 54.69 522.96 -89.54% 71.02 -22.99% Net Income 40.81 515.56 -92.09% 47.41 -13.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.6 3.13 -16.86% 3.02 -13.91%