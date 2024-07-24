Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.93% YOY

Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : Steel Strips Wheels announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, revealing a 1.83% decrease in revenue and a 13.93% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparisons show a 4.06% drop in revenue and a significant 92.09% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.
The company saw a slight 0.07% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, while there was a 2.24% increase year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, down by 84.53% from the previous quarter and 6.71% lower than the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.6, reflecting a 13.91% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Steel Strips Wheels delivered returns of 2.8% in the last week, but saw a decline of 19.78% in the last 6 months and a YTD return of -12.35%.
With a market cap of ₹3565.12 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low are ₹299 and ₹190.55 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating as of 24 Jul, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy.
Steel Strips Wheels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1025.29
|1068.67
|-4.06%
|1044.4
|-1.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.24
|90.3
|-0.07%
|88.26
|+2.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.52
|36.8
|-22.5%
|22.43
|+27.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|940.8
|522.48
|+80.07%
|953.84
|-1.37%
|Operating Income
|84.49
|546.2
|-84.53%
|90.56
|-6.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.69
|522.96
|-89.54%
|71.02
|-22.99%
|Net Income
|40.81
|515.56
|-92.09%
|47.41
|-13.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.6
|3.13
|-16.86%
|3.02
|-13.91%
