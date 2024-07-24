Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.93% YOY

Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.93% YOY

Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.83% YoY & profit decreased by 13.93% YoY

Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live

Steel Strips Wheels Q1 Results Live : Steel Strips Wheels announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, revealing a 1.83% decrease in revenue and a 13.93% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a 4.06% drop in revenue and a significant 92.09% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company saw a slight 0.07% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, while there was a 2.24% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 84.53% from the previous quarter and 6.71% lower than the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.6, reflecting a 13.91% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Steel Strips Wheels delivered returns of 2.8% in the last week, but saw a decline of 19.78% in the last 6 months and a YTD return of -12.35%.

With a market cap of 3565.12 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low are 299 and 190.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating as of 24 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy.

Steel Strips Wheels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1025.291068.67-4.06%1044.4-1.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.2490.3-0.07%88.26+2.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.5236.8-22.5%22.43+27.14%
Total Operating Expense940.8522.48+80.07%953.84-1.37%
Operating Income84.49546.2-84.53%90.56-6.71%
Net Income Before Taxes54.69522.96-89.54%71.02-22.99%
Net Income40.81515.56-92.09%47.41-13.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.63.13-16.86%3.02-13.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹40.81Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1025.29Cr

