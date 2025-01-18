Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 19.69% YOY, profit at ₹47.71 crore and revenue at ₹1074.68 crore

Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025:Steel Strips Wheels declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline decrease of 3.21% year-over-year (YoY), with profit falling by 19.69% YoY, amounting to ₹47.71 crore and total revenue reaching ₹1074.68 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.86%, while profit showed a slight increase of 3.47%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.81% YoY, which may have contributed to the overall decline in profit.
Additionally, the operating income was down by 1.45% q-o-q and decreased by 4.01% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.04, reflecting a drop of 19.79% YoY.
Steel Strips Wheels has delivered a 2.73% return over the last week, but has seen a notable decline of 14.27% over the past six months and a modest gain of 3.69% year-to-date (YTD).
As of 18 Jan, 2025, Steel Strips Wheels boasts a market capitalization of ₹3211.87 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹289.5 and low at ₹188.85.
Currently, out of the two analysts covering the company, one has issued a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation on 18 Jan, 2025, leans towards Strong Buy.
Steel Strips Wheels Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1074.68
|1095.1
|-1.86%
|1110.3
|-3.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.92
|94.84
|+2.19%
|89.9
|+7.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.46
|27.54
|-0.29%
|22.5
|+22.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|984.28
|1003.36
|-1.9%
|1016.12
|-3.13%
|Operating Income
|90.4
|91.73
|-1.45%
|94.18
|-4.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|64.35
|61.92
|+3.92%
|70.67
|-8.94%
|Net Income
|47.71
|46.11
|+3.47%
|59.41
|-19.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.04
|2.93
|+3.75%
|3.79
|-19.79%
