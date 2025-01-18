Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 19.69% YOY, profit at ₹47.71 crore and revenue at ₹1074.68 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025:Steel Strips Wheels declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline decrease of 3.21% year-over-year (YoY), with profit falling by 19.69% YoY, amounting to 47.71 crore and total revenue reaching 1074.68 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.86%, while profit showed a slight increase of 3.47%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.81% YoY, which may have contributed to the overall decline in profit.

Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income was down by 1.45% q-o-q and decreased by 4.01% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 3.04, reflecting a drop of 19.79% YoY.

Steel Strips Wheels has delivered a 2.73% return over the last week, but has seen a notable decline of 14.27% over the past six months and a modest gain of 3.69% year-to-date (YTD).

As of 18 Jan, 2025, Steel Strips Wheels boasts a market capitalization of 3211.87 crore, with its 52-week high at 289.5 and low at 188.85.

Currently, out of the two analysts covering the company, one has issued a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation on 18 Jan, 2025, leans towards Strong Buy.

Steel Strips Wheels Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1074.681095.1-1.86%1110.3-3.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.9294.84+2.19%89.9+7.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.4627.54-0.29%22.5+22.04%
Total Operating Expense984.281003.36-1.9%1016.12-3.13%
Operating Income90.491.73-1.45%94.18-4.01%
Net Income Before Taxes64.3561.92+3.92%70.67-8.94%
Net Income47.7146.11+3.47%59.41-19.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.042.93+3.75%3.79-19.79%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹47.71Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1074.68Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
