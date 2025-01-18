Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 19.69% YOY, profit at ₹47.71 crore and revenue at ₹1074.68 crore

Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results 2025:Steel Strips Wheels declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline decrease of 3.21% year-over-year (YoY), with profit falling by 19.69% YoY, amounting to ₹47.71 crore and total revenue reaching ₹1074.68 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.86%, while profit showed a slight increase of 3.47%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.81% YoY, which may have contributed to the overall decline in profit.

Advertisement

Steel Strips Wheels Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income was down by 1.45% q-o-q and decreased by 4.01% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.04, reflecting a drop of 19.79% YoY.

Steel Strips Wheels has delivered a 2.73% return over the last week, but has seen a notable decline of 14.27% over the past six months and a modest gain of 3.69% year-to-date (YTD).

As of 18 Jan, 2025, Steel Strips Wheels boasts a market capitalization of ₹3211.87 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹289.5 and low at ₹188.85.

Advertisement

Currently, out of the two analysts covering the company, one has issued a Buy rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation on 18 Jan, 2025, leans towards Strong Buy.

Steel Strips Wheels Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1074.68 1095.1 -1.86% 1110.3 -3.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.92 94.84 +2.19% 89.9 +7.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.46 27.54 -0.29% 22.5 +22.04% Total Operating Expense 984.28 1003.36 -1.9% 1016.12 -3.13% Operating Income 90.4 91.73 -1.45% 94.18 -4.01% Net Income Before Taxes 64.35 61.92 +3.92% 70.67 -8.94% Net Income 47.71 46.11 +3.47% 59.41 -19.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.04 2.93 +3.75% 3.79 -19.79%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.