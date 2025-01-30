Steelcast Q3 Results 2025:Steelcast declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 12.73% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 10.28% YOY, reaching ₹19.21 crore, while revenue stood at ₹101.81 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.14% and profit increased by an impressive 44.54%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 15.56% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.37% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in operational capabilities.
The operating income for Steelcast was notable, up by 53.2% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 9.91% year-over-year. This indicates a robust operational performance that contributed to the overall profit growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹9.49, marking a year-over-year increase of 10.22%. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders.
Steelcast has delivered a 5.62% return in the last week, 42.15% return over the last six months, and a 5.93% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a strong performance in the stock market.
Currently, Steelcast has a market capitalization of ₹1842.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹940 and a low of ₹590, indicating significant volatility and opportunity in its share price.
In addition, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.8, with the record date set for 07 Feb, 2025, and the ex-dividend date on the same day. This move will provide an additional benefit to shareholders.
Steelcast Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|101.81
|75.9
|+34.14%
|90.31
|+12.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.03
|10.41
|+15.56%
|10.25
|+17.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.16
|3.14
|+0.64%
|4.44
|-28.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.64
|59.47
|+28.87%
|67.41
|+13.69%
|Operating Income
|25.17
|16.43
|+53.2%
|22.9
|+9.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.82
|17.89
|+44.33%
|23.4
|+10.34%
|Net Income
|19.21
|13.29
|+44.54%
|17.42
|+10.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.49
|6.57
|+44.44%
|8.61
|+10.22%
