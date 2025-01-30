Steelcast Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.28% YOY, profit at ₹19.21 crore and revenue at ₹101.81 crore

Steelcast Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.73% YoY & profit increased by 10.28% YoY, profit at 19.21 crore and revenue at 101.81 crore

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Steelcast Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Steelcast Q3 Results 2025:Steelcast declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 12.73% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 10.28% YOY, reaching 19.21 crore, while revenue stood at 101.81 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.14% and profit increased by an impressive 44.54%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 15.56% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.37% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in operational capabilities.

Advertisement

Steelcast Q3 Results

The operating income for Steelcast was notable, up by 53.2% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 9.91% year-over-year. This indicates a robust operational performance that contributed to the overall profit growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at 9.49, marking a year-over-year increase of 10.22%. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Steelcast has delivered a 5.62% return in the last week, 42.15% return over the last six months, and a 5.93% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a strong performance in the stock market.

Advertisement

Currently, Steelcast has a market capitalization of 1842.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 940 and a low of 590, indicating significant volatility and opportunity in its share price.

In addition, the company declared an interim dividend of 1.8, with the record date set for 07 Feb, 2025, and the ex-dividend date on the same day. This move will provide an additional benefit to shareholders.

Steelcast Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue101.8175.9+34.14%90.31+12.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.0310.41+15.56%10.25+17.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.163.14+0.64%4.44-28.83%
Total Operating Expense76.6459.47+28.87%67.41+13.69%
Operating Income25.1716.43+53.2%22.9+9.91%
Net Income Before Taxes25.8217.89+44.33%23.4+10.34%
Net Income19.2113.29+44.54%17.42+10.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.496.57+44.44%8.61+10.22%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSteelcast Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.28% YOY, profit at ₹19.21 crore and revenue at ₹101.81 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹19.21Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹101.81Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts