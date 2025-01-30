Steelcast Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.28% YOY, profit at ₹19.21 crore and revenue at ₹101.81 crore

Steelcast Q3 Results 2025:Steelcast declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 12.73% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 10.28% YOY, reaching ₹19.21 crore, while revenue stood at ₹101.81 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.14% and profit increased by an impressive 44.54%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 15.56% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.37% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in operational capabilities.

Steelcast Q3 Results

The operating income for Steelcast was notable, up by 53.2% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 9.91% year-over-year. This indicates a robust operational performance that contributed to the overall profit growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹9.49, marking a year-over-year increase of 10.22%. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Steelcast has delivered a 5.62% return in the last week, 42.15% return over the last six months, and a 5.93% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, Steelcast has a market capitalization of ₹1842.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹940 and a low of ₹590, indicating significant volatility and opportunity in its share price.

In addition, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.8, with the record date set for 07 Feb, 2025, and the ex-dividend date on the same day. This move will provide an additional benefit to shareholders.

Steelcast Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 101.81 75.9 +34.14% 90.31 +12.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.03 10.41 +15.56% 10.25 +17.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.16 3.14 +0.64% 4.44 -28.83% Total Operating Expense 76.64 59.47 +28.87% 67.41 +13.69% Operating Income 25.17 16.43 +53.2% 22.9 +9.91% Net Income Before Taxes 25.82 17.89 +44.33% 23.4 +10.34% Net Income 19.21 13.29 +44.54% 17.42 +10.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.49 6.57 +44.44% 8.61 +10.22%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

